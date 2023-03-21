FIFA 23 leaks reveal Pedri as an upcoming FUT Birthday SBC

EA Sports has announced FUT Birthday as the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with FC Barcelona sensation Pedri rumored to be included in the event as an SBC version. The 20-year-old has already earned a reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and his leaked special card will entice fans around the globe.

FUT Birthday is an annual event in Ultimate Team that celebrates the inception of FUT all the way back in FIFA 09. It is among the most popular and beloved events in the franchise, introducing a wide variety of overpowered cards. With FUT Sheriff revealing Pedri as an upcoming SBC version during the promo, gamers will be eager to get their hands on this incredible new card.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

Pedri already has a number of special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite his young age, Pedri has already established himself as a mainstay on the FC Barcelona roster. The midfield maestro is renowned for his visionary passing abilities and dribbling skills, making him perfect for the style of play preferred by the Catalan giants.

The Spaniard already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a World Cup Phenom and a TOTY Honorable Mention version. Based on his previous special iterations, his rumored SBC variant will undoubtedly be overpowered in-game.

What does the rumored card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction claiming that the 92-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 80

Defending: 80

Passing: 89

Physicality: 85

Not only are these stats really impressive, but Pedri could also possess five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. His previous special versions already showcase five-star skills, and the FUT Birthday promo often provides players with boosts to these two aspects.

How is the card expected to perform in-game?

Depending on the skill moves and weak foot traits the card possesses, Pedri could truly be an overpowered box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only does he have the pace and creative flair to contribute during offensive plays, but he also has the defensive ability to assist the backline.

His World Cup Phenoms and TOTY Honorable Mention items are already enjoyable cards for La Liga squads in FIFA 23. If the SBC is reasonably priced, it could prove to be really popular with FUT fans due to the card's viability on the virtual pitch.

