“He has principles, and I admire that”, “This is so sad” – Arsenal fans offer honest reaction as Mesut Ozil announces retirement 

Arsenal fans have opened up on Twitter following midfielder Mesut Ozil's announcement of his retirement.
The German midfielder took to social media to announce his retirement from club football, having retired from international football in 2018. He had a glorious career that saw him play for the likes of Schalke 04, Real Madrid and Arsenal.
Ozil joined the Gunners from Los Blancos in 2013 and spent over seven years at before moving to Fenerbahce in January 2021. He made 254 appearances for the north London side, scoring 44 goals and providing 79 assists and helped them win four FA Cups.
However, Ozil's final years at the Emirates weren't the most pleasing, as he fell out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta and eventually left the club. Following the announcement of his retirement, many Gunners fans took to Twitter to share their love and wishes for the German. One tweeted:
"Thank you for everything Mesut (heart emoji). It did not end well, but I believe in my heart that Ozil truly loved Arsenal. He extended with us in difficult times and gave me some beautiful moments as a fan. He has principles, and I admire that. Streets won't forget his magical 2016"
Another wrote:
"This is so sad. feels like as football fans we’re going through a break up."
Here are some more reactions from Arsenal fans on Twitter following the 34-year-old's retirement announcement:
What did Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil say in his retirement announcement?
Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday (March 22). He took to social media to share his announcement. His statement read:
"Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my Immediate retirement from professional football. I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now, and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football."
He added:
"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Başakşehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends."
The German also thanked his fans and loved ones for their support throughout his career. He ended his statement by saying that he's looking forward to the next chapter of his life with his family.