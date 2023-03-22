FIFA 23 Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective - How to earn, all rewards, and more

The Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective is the perfect opportunity for many FIFA 23 players to unlock a special card without spending any FUT coins. This card has been made available along with Jack Grealish's SBC.

This is the fourth FUT Ballers card that has been released exclusively as part of an objective. Unlike the typical SBC route, there's only one special card in question. To unlock it, FIFA 23 players will have to complete all the assigned tasks.

Let's take a look at the challenges from the Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective. This will provide vital information to players, who can then plan accordingly. Completing this objective can be challenging, and hence having a proper plan will help save time.

The Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective could be a bargain for many FIFA 23 players

There's no doubt about the low cost of the Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective card. While there are as many as seven tasks, none of them would require any separate form of investment from FIFA 23 players.

Task 1 - Play 1: Play 1 match in FUT Champions.

Task 2 - Play 5: Play 5 matches in FUT Champions.

Task 3 - Win 1: Win a match in FUT Champions.

Task 4 - Win 5: Win 5 matches in FUT Champions.

Task 5 - Win 10: Win 10 matches in FUT Champions.

Task 6 - Win 15: Win 15 matches in FUT Champions.

Task 7 - Win 20: Win 20 matches in FUT Champions.

Junior Firpo FUT Ballers Objective rewards

The key reward for players from the objective is Firpo's 87-rated card. However, that's not the only reward, as completing the seven tasks will add some handy packs as well.

83+ Double Player Pack

2 x Player pick from 2 84+ cards.

1 x Player pick from 3 84+ cards

2 x Player pick from 4 84+ cards

85+ Two Players pack

While the rewards are great, this objective could be a bit difficult for beginners as FUT Champions brings the hardest challenges. FIFA 23 players have two weeks as of writing to complete all seven tasks and unlock the special card.

Poll : 0 votes