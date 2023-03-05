Cheapest 87-rated cards to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (March 2023)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is halfway through its annual game cycle, and EA Sports has introduced a wide variety of special cards for players to try in-game. With the introduction of so many promos and events, the power curve of the game advances rather quickly, rendering base gold versions obsolete. However, high-rated cards still retain their viability in any meta.

87-rated cards are often in high demand due to the constant influx of player-based and pack-based SBCs in FIFA 23. While the cheapest fodder cards are often base gold versions, there is a fair share of promo cards that are available for cheap prices due to their underwhelming attributes.

Note: This list is based on current prices in the FUT Transfer Market, which are subject to change over time.

Everything you need to know about the cheapest 87-rated cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market

There is almost a never-ending supply of new special cards every week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only do the developers release a new Team of the Week squad to reward the best performers over the course of the week, there are also a plethora of promos and events that keep the meta of the game updated. In such a scenario, gold cards lose their relevance within a month or two.

What are the lowest-rated base gold 87-rated cards in FIFA 23?

Despite gold cards being outdated in the current meta of FIFA 23, they are still usable for SBCs and for beginners with low-tier FUT Squads. These are the cheapest base gold 87-rated cards:

Leon Goretzka

Hugo Lloris

Frenkie De Jong

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Marco Verratti

Mike Maignan

Kalidou Koulibaly

Antonio Rudiger

David De Gea

Most of these footballers were once regarded as overpowered meta options for FUT squads and fetched a high price in the transfer market. Now, they are rather underwhelming compared to the latest batch of special variants.

What are the cheapest 87-rated promo cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With so many promos being released during the game cycle, every promo roster consists of some cards that are considered fodder as they falter in comparison to the meta options. However, some of these cards are still effective and can be labeled as "cheap beasts."

These are some inexpensive 87-rated special cards that can serve as valuable additions to budget sides in FIFA 23:

Zambo Anguissa (Team of the Week)

Gregor Kobel (Team of the Week)

Viktor Tsygankov (Team of the Week)

Phil Foden (Team of the Week)

Tomas Brolin (FUT Hero)

Olivier Giroud (World Cup Stories)

Nicolas Pepe (Winter Wildcards)

Angel Di Maria (Man of the Match)

Hirving Lozano (Man of the Match)

They include players from the latest Team of the Week as well as the brand new Man of the Match items released in-game. While effective in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, they are all worth under 30,000 coins in the transfer market.

However, there are also players who lack the attributes necessary for being viable in-game. These variants are only useful for their high overall ratings in SBCs:

Luka Jovic (Man of the Match)

Dusan Tadic (Team of the Week and FUT Centurions)

Marco Reus (Team of the Week)

Declan Rice (Team of the Week)

Oliver Sancet (Future Stars)

Kevin Volland (Road to the Finals)

Based on this list, it is safe to assume that gamers are spoilt for choice when it comes to cheap 87-rated cards in Ultimate Team.

