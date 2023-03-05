5 best FIFA 23 Domestic Man of the Match cards to use in Ultimate Team

After the recently concluded Cup fixtures across the top leagues in European football, EA Sports have rewarded the best performers with unique cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These orange Man of the Match cards have historically been among FUT's most exciting and sought-after cards, and the developers have released a full roster of these in one go.

Despite not always being the most overpowered or meta option for FUT squads, these Domestic Man of the Match variants is often in demand due to the aesthetics alone. While the card design is unique and appealing, the latest batch of MOTM cards also offers impressive in-game abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Domestic Man of the Match cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Paolo Dybala

Paolo Dybala has already cemented his legacy as a legend of the Italian league. After several successful stints, the Argentine superstar made a name for himself with Juventus before securing a move to Roma in the summer. Despite being prone to injuries, he has resumed regular proceedings with his new club, earning several special FIFA 23 cards.

With unprecedented pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling stats, Dybala has all the attributes needed to be a viable playmaker in FIFA 23. He already possesses a Ones to Watch version in FUT 23, which has received several upgrades due to his stellar performances for Roma in Serie A.

2) Casemiro

Manchester United's midfield problems have been put to rest with the addition of Casemiro to their roster. The former Real Madrid superstar has an imposing resume replete with domestic and European titles and has led the Red Devils to their first title in several years with a match-winning performance in the Carabao Cup final.

Despite not possessing the pace needed to be considered elite-tier in the current meta of FIFA 23, Casemiro is an enforcer who can be deployed effectively as a defensive midfielder. His attributes and domineering physical presence allow him to easily dispossess attackers, making him a valuable addition to any FUT squad.

3) Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano's name is synonymous with Ultimate Team, as the Mexican attacker has a reputation for being overpowered in-game since FIFA 18. He burst onto the scene during his days at PSV in the Eredivisie and has only improved his skillset during his stint at Napoli.

Lozano adheres strongly to the meta of FIFA 23, as his pace is his most defining aspect. He also has the dribbling and finishing skills needed to be a lethal winger for Serie A squads, and with Napoli featuring a host of special cards in FUT 23, it will be easy to accommodate him into any squad.

4) Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is one of the most consistent and underrated footballers in recent memory. The Argentine winger has been successful in many different leagues, including his stints at Real Madrid, PSG, and now Juventus. He recently put on a match-winning performance for Argentina in the World Cup final, earning an incredible SBC card as a reward.

While his latest MOTM version is not as impressive as his SBC item, it is still among this roster's best cards. Despite only having a two-star weak foot, he is a viable winger in FIFA 23 due to his flashy five-star skill moves and sublime dribbling ability.

5) Fred

Fred is the second player from Manchester United to be included on the MOTM roster, with good reason. He has formed an impressive partnership with his compatriot Casemiro at the heart of United's midfield, acting as an additional layer of protection for the defense while also providing an offensive threat.

Casemiro and Fred already possess better and more impressive versions of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Fred having a FUT Centurions card and an Out of Position card. However, his MOTM item is still viable for gamers looking for a cheap and effective Premier League midfielder in Ultimate Team.

He has well-rounded attributes that make him a versatile box-to-box midfielder, especially with ball-playing defenders being extremely sought-after in the game's current meta.

