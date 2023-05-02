FIFA 23 Justin Bijlow TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Justin Bijlow's TOTS Moments SBC is live on FIFA 23. Players can earn another card from the ongoing promo for their respective Ultimate Team squads. Most special items are currently available in packs that players can obtain. However, you can take a less risky approach with tonight's SBC in Ultimate Team. All you have to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.

Doing so will unlock the special card and use it across different game modes in FIFA 23. The first task will be to predict the amount of coins you would require for the fodder. This will give you an estimate of the costs and help you decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to do so is to analyze the tasks part of the Justin Bijlow TOTS Moments SBC.

The Justin Bijlow, TOTS Moments SBC, is a bargain option available for all FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Justin Bijlow TOTS Moments SBC. There's only one task that players will need to complete as per the given terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Justin Bijlow TOTS Moments SBC

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Justin Bijlow, TOTS Moments SBC, can be completed for about 32,000 FUT coins if you get all the coins from the market. You can reduce this figure by utilizing the cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you're short of fodder, there are several ways to stack up your collection. One great way to do so is by grinding the different FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. You'll receive other packs as weekly rewards that can be opened for more cards.

Alternatively, there are plenty of resource-item challenges that are currently live in Ultimate Team. You can complete them to get more cards that you can then use to complete SBCs. Not only are these challenges cheap, but some of them can be done multiple times. They allow you to get the necessary fodder without spending coins in the FUT market.

After completing tonight's SBC, you'll get an 89-rated GK card. It has some decent stats, with the 91 Diving and 90 Reflexes being its greatest strengths. It will be the perfect card if you're looking to build an Eredivisie squad with the help of the TOTS promo.

