FIFA 23 leaks hint at Guaranteed Community and Eredivisie TOTS SBCs coming to Ultimate Team

With Team of the Season being well and truly underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media leaks suggest that guaranteed TOTS SBC packs might be arriving soon. These packs have been a staple of the promo since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on them to test their luck.

Squad Building Challenges are extremely useful aspects of Ultimate Team. Not only do they provide fans with regular engaging content in FIFA 23, but they also serve as an outlet for useless untradeable club assets. With leaks hinting at the arrival of guaranteed Community and Eredivisie TOTS packs, SBCs will now be more viable than ever during Team of the Season.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by @FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter.

Guaranteed TOTS packs will soon be available via SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA23leaked_ recently took to Twitter to announce that both the guaranteed Community and Eredivisie TOTS packs have been added to the game code of FIFA 23. With these packs now being part of the game, one can only assume that EA Sports will soon release them via Squad Building Challenges. However, the price of these SBCs is still unknown.

Team of the Season is always an exciting time in Ultimate Team, with a plethora of content being revealed daily. With so many exciting players to add to your FUT squad and so many SBCs and objectives to complete, hype is higher than ever in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the addition of these guaranteed TOTS packs will only spice things up even more.

What will be the best players available in these packs?

Both the Community and Eredivisie Team of the Season rosters feature a wide gallery of overpowered players. However, some of them stand out amongst their peers due to their impressive stats and attributes, fetching a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

These are the best cards in the Community TOTS squad:

Bernardo Silva: 95

Alexis Sanchez: 95

Gabriel Jesus: 93

Rodrygo: 93

Kingsley Coman: 93

Andrew Robertson: 92

Nathan Ake: 91

Khephren Thuram: 89

Meanwhile, these are the most expensive and appealing items in the Eredivisie lineup:

Xavi Simons: 93

Dusan Tadic: 92

Lutsharel Geertruida: 91

Obtaining any of these players from the guaranteed pack will undoubtedly make any FUT fan rejoice.

