FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new set of Marquee Matchups SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The latest squad-building challenge comes between the Bundesliga and the La Liga TOTS promos, bringing a perfect opportunity for players to acquire one of the special cards. Tonight’s set is based on four high-voltage fixtures from the real-life football world. There’s a great opportunity for you to get more in-game packs to open for finding more valuable items.

The first step will be to estimate the number of coins required to complete the challenge. This will be determined by how much fodder is required and will help you to decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks from the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC has four separate tasks in FIFA 23

There are a total of five different packs that you will get by completing the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23. Four will be obtained by completing the tasks, while the remaining one is the group reward. You must follow the terms and conditions associated with all the tasks.

Task 1 – SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Clubs: Min 5

Same League Count: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 74

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Sporting CP vs Benfica

# of players from Portugal: Min 2

Leagues: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 5

Squad Rating: Min 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Napoli vs Inter Milan

# of players from Napoli + # of players from Inter: Min 1

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – Manchester City vs Chelsea

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 22,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Since it’s available for a week, you can use the time to grind different game modes in FIFA 23. This will enable you to get more fodder without spending any coins and increase the valuation of your final rewards.

