FIFA 23 Terrific Tie objective: How to complete the Bundesliga TOTS task?

The Terrific Tie is one of the seven tasks in the FIFA 23 Bundesliga Year in Review objective set. The set went live earlier on Friday, May 12, which coincided with the start of the Bundesliga TOTS promo. EA Sports has released a host of special items currently available in packs. You must depend on your luck or spend FUT coins to buy from the market to get them. However, there’s a great way to earn a promo item without taking too many risks.

Thanks to the Bundesliga Year in Review objective set, you can earn a Marcus Thuram TOTS card for free. The card looks extremely handy on the meta, and it being a potentially free item makes things even better for players. However, the Terrific Tie task must be completed before you can get your hands on the Thuram TOTS card in FIFA 23.

The Terrific Tie objective is easy to complete in FIFA 23

As mentioned, the Bundesliga Year in Review objective set has seven tasks. Unlike standard objectives, all seven tasks are presented in FIFA 23 as a riddle. This makes it more challenging to solve them for players, but the community has already done so.

First, let’s take a look at the official description of the Terrific Tie objective. It reads as follows:

Never give up! Even when it looks like it is over, there is always a chance. This team showed their bullish side with this amazing late comeback! Can you solve this riddle?

One has to go back to an exciting match in which RB Leipzig refused to give up and came back with late goals to save their skin. Naturally, you’ll have to recreate something similar in the game.

To solve the Terrific Tie objective, you’ll have to score three goals with footballers from Red Bull Leipzig. You can complete this challenge in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champions.

After completing the objective, you will earn one Eleven 81+ Bundesliga Pack. All rewards from it will be untradeable, and the best time to open the pack is when the Bundesliga TOTS promo is live. The presence of these special items makes sense to open any pack that offers only Bundesliga cards.

Is the Bundesliga Year in Review objective worth it?

As mentioned earlier, there are seven tasks, with each being a riddle that needs to be solved. Naturally, it won't be as simple for FIFA 23 players to complete the tasks and unlock all the rewards.

Moreover, some will require players to grind more as a certain number of matches must be played. Despite all that, the awards, including two TOTS cards, make the objective quite lucrative.

