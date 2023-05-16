FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Bundesliga Team of the Season going strong in FIFA 23, EA has released the Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC in Ultimate Team. Give players a dedicated Squad Building Challenge to complete to pack the Italian midfielder's unique card from the much-anticipated promo. The 92-rated LM card is a pretty nice addition to most FUT squads, especially for players who have teams based around the German league.

With leaks predicting the release of the challenge beforehand, many players will be looking to complete the Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC now that it is live in FIFA 23. Here is a quick guide to the challenge with a brief analysis of the card to help determine whether it is worth attempting.

The Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC is a solid addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like all the other Team of the Season releases, the Bundesliga squad has lived up to expectations, with a lot of highly rated cards having been added to the game.

This is expected considering the much-anticipated promo is known for its massive upgrades as it commemorates the best players from the last season.

To get their hands on the Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS card, FIFA 23 players need to complete one simple task as part of the Squad Building Challenge.

Here are all the requirements of the task, along with a cost estimation of the fodder that one will need to meet them:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players in that squad from Bundesliga: Minimum of 1

Number of Team of the Week (TOTW) Players + Number of Team of the Season (TOTS) players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Estimated Cost: 50,000 to 55,000 FUT Coins across all the platforms

Rewards: 1x 92 Rated Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS Card

SBC Analysis: Is the Bundesliga Team of the Season Vincenzo Grifo card worth it?

The Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC is not that expensive, allowing players to grab one of the unique cards from the promo by completing the single-task challenge that will require fodder worth around 50K FUT Coins. As opposed to waiting to get lucky by opening packs.

The challenge is not that hard either, with the only restrictions being ensuring a Bundesliga player is in the squad and one card having to either have IF upgrades or be part of the TOTS promo. The lack of chemistry requirements also makes it significantly easier to complete.

The Team of the Season-themed content that has flooded FIFA 23 has been met with quite a lot of enthusiasm from fans, with many hoarding packs to open during the promo to pack one of the unique cards. And the Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS card lives up to the hype by being his best-rated card in the game.

Here are all the stats for FIFA 23 players' perusal:

Overall: 92

Position: LM (alt- LWB, CAM, LW)

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 77

Physicality: 86

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

The 30-year-old SC Freiburg midfielder has received quite a lot of stat boosts across the board. Especially to his attacking stats, with a high pace and dribbling rating of 93 and 92, respectively.

His shooting and passing are not that far behind either at 90 and 91, making the Vincenzo Grifo Bundesliga TOTS SBC worth it for any FIFA 23 player looking for a solid left midfielder without breaking the bank.

