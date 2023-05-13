5 best Bundesliga TOTS players in FIFA 23

The Bundesliga TOTS has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the roster is arguably the best one released so far in the game cycle. Gamers were pleasantly surprised by the massive boosts attributed to Germany's finest, with the lineup being even better than the recently concluded Premier League Team of the Season.

However, most of these players also come at a premium cost in the FUT transfer market. Their cost is a testament to how overpowered they are on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on these elusive Bundesliga TOTS items.

With so many special cards being added to the game, it is important to recognize the best players to make wise investments when it comes to your FUT squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Jamal Musiala and other Bundesliga TOTS players that are overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23

1) Jude Bellingham

As the headlining superstar of the lineup, it comes as no surprise that Jude Bellingham is also the most expensive player on the Bundesliga TOTS roster. The Englishman is among the most coveted players in the sport today, with giants of world football vying to secure his services. His TOTS version is in similar demand, fetching over eight million coins in the transfer market.

The 97-rated TOTS item is a significant improvement over his TOTY version, which was already regarded as one of the best midfielders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With all of his face-card stats being over 90, and his weak foot being upgraded to five stars, he is undoubtedly the most desirable and overpowered card on the list.

2) Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has risen to prominence over the past few seasons with his stellar performances for RB Leipzig, and his in-game abilities accurately depict his real-life form. Nkunku has had several overpowered versions over the course of the FIFA 23 game cycle, with his Path to Glory variant and FUT Birthday SBC being especially popular with fans due to their versatility.

However, his Bundesliga TOTS item has elevated his style of play to a whole new level. He possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot similar to his other special iterations, but with an overall rating of 96, his stats have been buffed massively in comparison.

3) Jamal Musiala

Regarded by many to be the next big thing in world football, Jamal Musiala has taken the sport by storm with his sensational performances for club and country. The Bayern Munich youngster is already a crucial part of the German national side, and his influence in the Bavarian midfield has earned him a spot on the Bundesliga TOTS roster as well.

Musiala already possesses an incredible Future Stars version in FIFA 23, and his TOTS version has retained the five-star skill move boost attributed to his previous special variant. He has extremely versatile stats, especially when it comes to his pace, passing, and dribbling abilities, making him an elite-tier attacking midfielder in the current meta of the game.

4) Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt moved to Bayern Munich after an extended stint with Italian giants Juventus, and he has proven to be an extremely valuable signing for the reigning German champions. He has been an absolute wall in their defense, and his latest Bundesliga TOTS version could potentially rival the likes of TOTY Van Dijk as the best centre-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With Raphael Varane receiving a special card during Premier League Team of the Season, gamers expected him to be the best defender released during the entire event. However, TOTS De Ligt is arguably even better, and his price in the transfer market is a reflection of how effective he is on the virtual pitch.

5) Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane arrived at Bayern Munich from Liverpool FC in the summer, but the Senegalese superstar has failed to live up to his usual standards so far. While he has shown glimpses of his true abilities, his overall campaign has been rather underwhelming.

Despite not making it into the official Bundesliga TOTS lineup, Mane has received a TOTS Moments version, which is arguably the best attacking item on the roster.

In a TOTS squad dominated by elite-tier midfielders and defenders, Sadio Mane stands out with his raw pace, sublime dribbling skills, and domineering physical presence. Most importantly, he now possesses five-star skill moves, making him truly elite in the attacking meta of FIFA 23.

