FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Nkunku SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The arrival of FUT Birthday Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been accompanied by the release of the Christopher Nkunku SBC as well. The French superstar has received an incredibly special version that rivals some of the best cards in the game, and players will be eager to learn how to unlock the item for their FUT squads. The second phase of the FUT Birthday event surpasses the first when it comes to the quality of the cards on offer.

Not only does the promo roster feature incredible players like Vinicius Junior, Paulo Maldini and Eusebio, the SBC content is better as well. Nkunku is arguably the most overpowered SBC card to be released over the course of the promo so far, making it an enticing proposition in FIFA 23.

FUT Birthday Christopher Nkunku can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being a relatively new addition to the sport, RB Leipzig's rise through the ranks of German football has been rather impressive. They have exceeded all expectations in recent seasons, and their current success is partly due to their talismanic forward Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in the world and his FIFA 23 card reflects his abilities.

What does the FUT Birthday card look like?

While his latest special item is not as impressive as his Path to Glory version, the 89-rated card still possesses incredible stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 84

Defending: 72

Passing: 87

Physicality: 73

This is a significant improvement over his base 86-rated version in FIFA 23. Similar to his PTG iteration, FUT Birthday Nkunku also possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

How to unlock the card?

The SBC consists of seven segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.2 million FUT coins, which is driven by the price of high-rated fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

This is a rather expensive SBC, especially considering the fact that Nkunku has a much better version that can be purchased from the transfer market. However, it is still a worthwhile proposition as gamers can craft the SBC using untradeables from their club. The SBC will be available in FIFA 23 for the next 60 days, giving fans plenty of time to utilize their assets and unlock the FUT Birthday card.

