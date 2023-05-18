FIFA 23 leak hints at Claude Makelele coming to La Liga TOTS as an Icon SBC

EA Sports FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS may be headlined by Claude Makelele. @fifa_romania recently posted about this rumor on their social media handles, and players are pretty excited about this promo and the Icon SBCs. The coveted French midfielder won almost everything with France and for his clubs. He got three Icon items in FUT, and EA recently released his TOTY Icon, which happens to be one of the best central defending Icon midfielders in FIFA 23.

The latest promo doesn't consist of any Icon SBCs. With the current decrease in fodder prices, the introduction of Icon SBCs could inject new life into the FUT transfer market. Additionally, using Icon items in their squads provides players with the opportunity to link these rare club items without the need for strong chemistry requirements, further enhancing squad-building possibilities.

FIFA 23 Leak: Claude Makelele featuring in La Liga TOTS promo as an Icon SBC

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Icon SBCs during LaLiga TOTS is a great addition



Makelele 🟦TOTY Icon🟦 is set to come as SBC soon



Will you complete him?

.

Makelele's Team of the Year Icon item got a weak foot upgrade with a 4-star weak foot, and his market value is currently around 225,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. FIFA 23 players can expect his SBC to cost around the same.

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 52

Defending: 90

Passing: 83

Physicality: 89

Ultimate Team players should try this FUT player item with Shadow chemistry style to get optimum output on the virtual pitch. There are loads of players to link with Makelele as French players are still quite overpowered and easily available on the FIFA Ultimate Team transfer market.

There will be a lot of eye-catching editions to this upcoming La Liga TOTS promo, and players can look forward to the inclusion of standout players such as Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Frankie De Jong, Ter Stegan, and Lewandowski. These additions are sure to capture the attention of FIFA players. Moreover, there are upcoming Icon SBCs, including the Makelele and Ronaldinho Prime Icon, further expanding the range of choices.

With a multitude of cards available, particularly in the midfield, players can expect to have a wealth of options to enhance their squads. Additionally, as the current season approaches its end, EA Sports will likely release more Icon SBCs soon.

