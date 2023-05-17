FIFA 23 leak hints at Prime Ronaldinho arriving as an SBC during La Liga TOTS

Ronaldinho's name is synonymous with the idea of creativity and entertainment in football, and a leak on social media suggests that the legend will receive an SBC in FIFA 23 during La Liga TOTS. The Brazilian superstar is responsible for an entire generation of football fans falling in love with the sport, as he always put on a show with his flair and sublime dribbling skills.

Being part of some of the most successful squads in European club football history, as well as one of the most impressive Brazilian national lineups of all time, Ronaldinho's legacy in the sport is unmatched. If the leak is to be believed, his 94-rated Prime Icon version will be available via an SBC during La Liga TOTS, much to the excitement of FIFA 23 enthusiasts around the globe.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Prime Ronaldinho rumored to be part of Daily SBC system during FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS

A leak on social media earlier this week suggested that La Liga TOTS week will feature Daily Icon SBCs to commemorate the careers of some of the league's greatest players. Based on the information provided by FIFAUTeam on Twitter, Ronaldinho will kickstart FIFA 23 Ultimate Team proceedings.

The former FC Barcelona maestro is amongst the most influential players in the history of the sport, cementing his legacy in the annals of Spanish club football with his unique approach and silky dribbles. He made fans fall in love with the beautiful game, and his abilities have been depicted accurately on FIFA 23's virtual pitch.

What does the card look like?

Ronaldinho's Prime Icon version has an overall rating of 94 with the following in-game attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 90

Defending: 37

Passing: 91

Physicality: 81

While these stats are not as impressive as his 95-rated TOTY Icon version, he is still amongst the most coveted Icons in FIFA 23. He currently costs around 4 million coins in the FUT Transfer market, and his leaked SBC will greatly affect his price during La Liga TOTS week.

Depending on the price of the rumored SBC, this could be incredibly popular, with fans looking to elevate their squad to a whole new level by adding some Samba spice to their attacking lineup. With how easy it will be to obtain fodder during La Liga TOTS, gamers will be able to get their hands on this special item soon.

