FIFA 23 leak hints at Daily Icon SBCs arriving during La Liga TOTS

With La Liga TOTS being right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the event. The league has been home to some of the best footballers in the sport's history, and some of them have been immortalized through Icon versions in Ultimate Team. If leaks are to be believed, these players will receive Icon SBCs during the event.

Icons have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since their inception. Not only are they incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch, but they also provide vital chemistry points to their teammates. With La Liga TOTS rapidly approaching, some of the best Icons will receive SBC versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to commemorate their time in the top division of Spanish club football.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

La Liga TOTS will feature daily Icon SBCs throughout the duration of the event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

La Liga has seen its fair share of legendary footballers who have established their names in the annals of Spanish football. With Real Madrid and FC Barcelona being two of the most prominent and successful clubs in the world, their legacy is unparalleled and attracts some of the most popular and skilled players.

Some of these players are present as Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the upcoming La Liga TOTS week will feature daily Icon SBCs, allowing gamers to obtain their favorite players by completing various challenges.

Who are the best La Liga Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona dominate the Icon roster, with most elite-tier legends having played for either of the Spanish giants during their playing days. The following legends of world football could potentially receive Icon versions in FIFA 23 during La Liga TOTS:

Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldo Nazario

Johan Cruyff

Ferenc Puskas

Ronaldinho

Xavi

Thierry Henry

Rivaldo

Raul

Carles Puyol

David Beckham

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Emilio Butragueno

Roberto Carlos

Hristo Stoichkov

Ronald Koeman

While others represented La Liga sides during the peak of their playing careers, these are the most viable and overpowered Icons in the current meta of the game. Gamers will be eager to see which Icons are chosen to be released as SBCs during the upcoming event, especially with the potential inclusion of the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

