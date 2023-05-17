FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS promo: Release date and time across all regions confirmed

With the introduction of the latest loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has confirmed the release date and time for La Liga TOTS while also providing hints regarding the headlining players. Bundesliga Team of the Season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and gamers have now received confirmation that the Spanish top flight will be up next.

The title race in La Liga has been extremely one-sided this season. FC Barcelona was almost unbeatable in the league, dominating their opponents and comfortably securing the trophy. While the official La Liga TOTS roster is yet to be revealed, EA Sports have provided some hint in the loading screen, along with a countdown that confirms the release date of the much-anticipated event.

La Liga TOTS will arrive this weekend in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Hype is higher than ever for the arrival of La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with social media replete with leaks surrounding the event. With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema being rumored to be included in the Team of the Season lineup, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the official roster.

While Bundesliga TOTS is yet to conclude in FIFA 23, the latest loading screen has already revealed that La Liga TOTS will arrive soon in Ultimate Team.

What is the official release date and time?

Based on the countdown on the loading screen, the event will begin on May 19. Similar to every other promo so far in the game cycle, this Team of the Season event will also commence on Friday.

These are the exact release timings for La Liga TOTS across various time zones:

UTC: 6 PM

IST: 10:30 PM

PT: 2 PM

ET: 11 AM

With the event beginning on Friday, the official roster will be revealed just hours before the start of the FUT Champions Weekend League. Gamers will be eager to participate in the tournament to try and get their hands on the newly released La Liga Team of the Season players.

Which players will be included in the squad?

EA Sports revealed the shortlist of nominees for La Liga TOTS a couple of weeks ago, allowing gamers to vote for their favorite players and provide them with boosted versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While there has been no confirmation regarding the identity of the players who have been voted into the final lineup, social media leaks have already hinted at the inclusion of several prominent names. The likes of Benzema, Vinicius, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, and Antoine Griezmann are all rumored to receive TOTS versions in FIFA 23. Daily Icon SBCs are reportedly arriving during the event as well.

