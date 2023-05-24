FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have an opportunity to secure special cards for their squads. EA Sports has released a special set featuring the best performers from the Spanish top flight, La Liga. Ideally, players depend on their luck to get special cards from packs. However, you can secure one of these items by completing the La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC tasks.

Moreover, you can also estimate the costs of the challenge by analyzing its tasks. This will help you decide if you should attempt it in the first place in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC guarantees a promo item for FIFA 23 players

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor Guaranteed LaLiga TOTS SBC is here Guaranteed LaLiga TOTS SBC is here ✅ https://t.co/DE2CMPdRg6

Despite the lucrative rewards, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC. You will need to complete two tasks according to their terms and conditions. Both must be completed in the stipulated time before you can unlock the special pack.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost around 115,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. In case you're short of fodder, there are several ways to refill your stock.

One of the methods includes you grinding different FIFA 23 game modes, such as Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will allow you to get packs that can be opened to find fodder for the SBC discussion. The process also saves your FUT coins from being spent on the market.

Alternatively, there are many resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team. Some can be completed multiple times, and they are also inexpensive. You can keep completing them until you have the necessary fodder for the La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC.

Tonight's SBC will be live for three days as of writing (May 24). After completing the challenge, you will get a special pack guaranteeing either a La Liga TOTS or a La Liga TOTS Moments item from the entire list of 18 cards.

Poll : 0 votes