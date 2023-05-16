EA Sports FIFA 23 is lining up the La Liga TOTS release after this Bundesliga TOTS promo, and they hint that Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema may headline this promo. Players in the FIFA community are waiting eagerly to see and try out their favorite FUT items from the Spanish League this upcoming Friday. FIFAUTeam (a reliable Twitter handle) leaked this rumor recently on their social media handle.

FIFA 23 Leak: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are headlining the La Liga TOTS promo

Vinicius Junior has had a terrific season so far. Real Madrid missed out on winning La Liga this season, but they are still fighting in the UCL. As per his performance, he has loads of special cards in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Vinicius scored a beautiful long ranger recently against Manchester City, and he managed to score 23 goals with 21 assists in 52 matches. These stats make him worthy of his Team of the Season FUT item.

The predicted stats may look like this after the official Vinicius Junior FUT item release:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 94

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 99

Defending: 60

Physicality: 85

Benzema managed to score 29 goals with six assists so far this 22-23 season for Real Madrid, and his TOTS FUT item will do justice to this performance. This French international remains an apex marksman at 35 years old, as he got five special FUT items, including his TOTY.

The French marksman has won five Champions Leagues, and he is willing to add another one this season. Ultimate Team players may see his TOTS item for the next two or three years.

Karim Benzema's FUT item may look like this after the official La Liga TOTS release:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 97

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 47

Physicality: 90

This dynamic duo is vital on the virtual and real football pitches for Los Blancos, as they are from the same club, and it is helpful to increase squad chemistry.

These two cards are predicted to stay relevant in the meta until FIFA 23 ends in September. So if anyone can manage to pull either of these cards in Ultimate Team, they might win matches dominantly. EA Sports FIFA 23 continues to bring these types of cards with every refreshing promo.

