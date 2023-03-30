FIFA 23 leaks reveal Vinicius Junior as part of FUT Birthday Team 2

The second phase of the FUT Birthday promo is about to begin in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and social media is already replete with leaks surrounding the promo roster, including Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. The Brazilian is regarded as one of the finest attackers in the world at the moment, and his rumored card will undoubtedly be overpowered.

The FUT Birthday event is renowned for providing gamers with a host of incredible special items featuring unique boosts, and the inclusion of Vinicius Junior on the roster further solidifies it as a fan-favorite promo. With FIFA 23 marking the 14th anniversary of Ultimate Team, EA Sports has well and truly gone all out to commemorate the occasion with an entertaining promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Vinicius Junior already has several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Vinicius Junior was a crucial part of Real Madrid's historic run in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season. Not only did he end the campaign with over 40 goal contributions across all competitions, but he also scored the winning goal in the UCL final.

The winger already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a World Cup Path to Glory version and a TOTY Honorable Mentions version. Based on leaks from FUT Sheriff, he is the Brazilian FUT Birthday item featured on the latest FUT loading screen.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that the 92-rated item will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 87

Defending: 35

Passing: 83

Physicality: 77

Not only will the card showcase a significant improvement over the stats of his previous special versions, but he will also receive a weak-foot upgrade and possess the coveted combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot.

How will the card perform in-game?

FUT veterans are no strangers to how overpowered Vinicius Junior is on the virtual pitch. With the explosive acceleration type being buffed consistently with various Title Updates, every version of the Real Madrid star is an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game.

He possesses the pace, dribbling, and five-star skill moves to be an absolute menace down the flanks, maneuvering past defenders with ease. His FUT Birthday item will also receive a weak-foot upgrade, allowing gamers to play the card in central positions as well.

