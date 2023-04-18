FIFA 23 Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add another legendary card to their respective squads. The latest challenge comes amidst the Trophy Titans celebration, which has witnessed the release of some amazing options. Unlike those, you won’t have to rely on luck or open packs to get this card.

All you need to do is complete the challenge before it expires. The first step will be to estimate the possible number of coins needed for the fodder. This will help you decide if you should attempt the Squad Building Challenge in the first place.

The best way to get an estimate is to analyze the tasks of the Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

The Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC can be an exciting attacker card for FIFA 23 players

Completing the Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC could be a complex challenge. There are six different tasks, each with its own set of given conditions.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

El Rey Leon

Min. 1 Player from Barcelona

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 84

Galacticos

Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

Min. Team Rating: 85

League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. Team Rating: 87

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

Min. Team Rating: 88

The Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC will cost you about 550,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Since it’s a high amount, you can reduce it by using the cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Luis Figo World Cup Icon SBC is live in FIFA 23 until June 20, 2023. This gives you plenty of time to earn some fodder. The best way to do so is by ranking highly in FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend Leagues. This will help you earn weekly packs that can be opened for fodder.

Several resource item challenges are also currently live on Ultimate Team. Some can be repeated multiple times, allowing you to get more fodder without spending coins.

This will reduce the final cost and increase the valuation of the 91-rated RW card. You can also play this card as an RM or CAM. It’s worth noting that the price of tonight’s SBC is higher than the market valuation of Figo’s World Cup Icon card.

Poll : 0 votes