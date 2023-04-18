FIFA 23 rumors explain how players get nerfed in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team community is always on the lookout for new theories to boost their experience on the virtual pitch, and the latest social media rumors could potentially have discovered the reason behind players getting nerfed. FUT veterans are well aware of how certain player items start underperforming after a certain amount of time, but the reason behind this was unknown till now.

If these rumors are to be believed, a hidden mechanic or glitch in the game allows players to sustain permanent injuries that hinder their performances. Contrary to regular ones, these ailments cannot be fixed with injury cards. These persist on the card and fans are theorizing that this is the reason behind players getting nerfed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Permanent injuries could potentially nerf players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The discovery was made by Quick_Rage FUT, who took to Twitter to inform the community about these permanent injuries. They noticed an unusual detail in the Player Bio of the cards in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad, where some players possessed injuries without notifying the user.

While this might just be a visual error or glitch, fans are speculating that they have finally discovered the reason behind the notion of players getting nerfed over time. This is a belief that has been prevalent amongst the FUT community for years, but the theory was not backed up by proof and evidence till now.

How to check for permanent injuries in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Quick_Rage FUT @SHOCKxLAUGH This is a bit SCARY- Ever wonder why some playerz just Stop being useful?! 🥶 This could be why?! Go to “Player Bio”- “Attributes”.. scroll down to, “INJURY” These ARE PERMANENT Injuries!! Can only see on APP BTW?! 🤔🤯 🤬 Plz Retweet to help others!!!!!! This is a bit SCARY- Ever wonder why some playerz just Stop being useful?! 🥶This could be why?!Go to “Player Bio”- “Attributes”.. scroll down to, “INJURY”These ARE PERMANENT Injuries!! Can only see on APP BTW?! 🤔🤯🤬 Plz Retweet to help others!!!!!! 🚨 This is a bit SCARY- Ever wonder why some playerz just Stop being useful?! 🥶👇 This could be why?! 💥 Go to “Player Bio”- “Attributes”.. scroll down to, “INJURY” 🚨 These ARE PERMANENT Injuries!! Can only see on APP BTW?! 🤔🤯😡🤬 Plz Retweet to help others!!!!!! 👈💥💥 https://t.co/O2QfZRSUM7

Gamers can only check for permanent injuries on the FUT Web App or Companion App. Gamers must follow these steps to perform the aforementioned action:

Open the FUT Web App or Companion App.

Open your FUT squad.

Select any player.

Select Player Bio.

Go to the Attributes tab and scroll down.

Check the Injury section.

For most players, this section will be set to None, indicating that the player is perfectly healthy. However, in certain cases, the player might have sustained a permanent injury, the nature of which will be mentioned in this section.

The FIFA 23 community has been taken aback by this latest revelation, with gamers running wild with speculative theories on Twitter and other social media platforms. The fanbase has been complaining about players like Jairzinho and Mbappe underperforming for a while, and this could be a potential explanation for this phenomenon.

