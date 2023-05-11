FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (May 11) - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

A new Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can once again gain vital fodder for their Ultimate Team squads by completing it. Four high-octane fixtures from real-life football are the inspiration behind this inclusion. Naturally, you’ll require cards from the teams in those matches to beat this challenge, and you will gain in-game packs for doing so. Every pack's value has risen with the Team of the Season promo and the special cards it has introduced.

Before you take on the new Squad Building Challenge, it's necessary to figure out how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder to complete it. This will allow you to decide if this inclusion is worth your time and effort in the first place. The best way of determining how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder is by analyzing the latest FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC's tasks.

New Marquee Matchups SBC is a must-complete for all FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has again included four tasks as part of the latest Marquee Matchups SBC. FIFA 23 players can complete either some or all of them, but unlocking the group reward will require a full completion. Here are requirments of this SBc:

Task 1 - AS Monaco vs. Lille

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Clubs: Max 4

Same nation count: Min 3

Squad rating: Min 74

Squad total chemistry points: Min 14

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04

# of players from Germany: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 3

Leagues: Min 2

Same club count: Max 5

Squad rating: Min 76

Squad total chemistry points: Min 18

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol

# of players from RCD Espanyol + # of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 4

Same club count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 78

Squad total chemistry points: Min 22

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Leicester vs. Liverpool

# of players from Leicester City: Min 1

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Sameleague count: Min 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 80

Squad total chemistry points: Min 26

# of players in the squad: 11

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC can be completed for 20,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce its cost by using cards already in your stock.

If you’re short of fodder, there are a couple of great ways to get such items. The Marquee Matchups SBC is available for one week. Before it expires, you can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles for fodder. Alternatively, you can complete different resource-item challenges to earn more packs. You can open them to get items you can use in this SBC as well.

