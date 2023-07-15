FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Level Up SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Martin Terrier Level Up SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can earn one more special card for their respective Ultimate Teams. Tonight's release follows the Team 2 promo cards currently available in the packs. You'll need to be extremely lucky to find them, and most of the good items will cost a lot of coins. You can avoid all that by completing tonight's SBC, which guarantees you a special card.

The first step will be to estimate the possible amount of coins you'll need to complete the challenge. The amount of fodder will determine what you'll have to buy to complete the tasks. The best way to estimate the potential costs is by analyzing the Martin Terrier Level Up SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Level Up SBC solutions

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Martin Terrier Level Up SBC. There's only one task, and its associated tasks won't be too much of a headache. Most players should be able to complete it within the stipulated time to unlock the card.

Task - Martin Terrier Level Up SBC

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Martin Terrier Level Up SBC is available for the next 12 days (as of July 15). You'll need to spend about 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. In the grand scheme of things, the maximum possible cost of this challenge is pretty low, but you can reduce it further. All you have to do is use the cards already in your collection.

If you're short of fodder, you can always grind different FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. These modes offer you weekly rewards based on your performances. You will win different packs and coins; the former could hand you some useful cards.

Several resource-item challenges are currently live in Ultimate Team. In exchange for cards you don't need, you'll get more valuable items that could be usable in your main squad. If not, you can always use them to solve special SBCs and reduce costs.

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock a 91-rated LW card in FIFA 23, which can also operate at LM and ST. The nature of the Level Up promo allows you to get a free upgraded copy by fulfilling certain conditions. You'll acquire a 93-rated card with boosted overall stats if you complete the assigned condition with the 91-rated item.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.