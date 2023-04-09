FIFA 23 Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC is now live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has released a special card to celebrate the legacy of the former German World Cup winner, who announced his retirement in 2023.

You can now unlock this unique item for your Ultimate Team squad to celebrate Ozil’s legacy. All you need to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires. The first step will be to estimate the potential coins required for the fodder.

An estimate will let you decide if you want to attempt the SBC. To get a better idea of the completion cost, let’s take a look at the tasks of Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC is a great card that reflects his peak abilities

As a footballer, Ozil was extremely graceful on the football pitch. EA Sports has ensured that the special card accurately reflects his abilities in FIFA 23. You must undertake two tasks and their associated conditions to unlock the item.

Task 1 – Arsenal

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

You’ll need about 170,000 FUT coins to complete the Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC and unlock the special item. However, you can reduce the cost to a certain degree by using the fodder from your Ultimate Team collection.

Since the SBC is live for 20 more days (as on April 9), you can always grind more fodder. There are plenty of resource-item challenges that you can complete. Some are repeatable, so you can do them as long as needed.

Grinding FIFA 23 modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles will also get you different packs. You can open them to get more cards that could be used to complete the SBC. This is the best way to reduce completion costs and save your coins.

You’ll get a 93-rated CAM card for your efforts. After using a position modifier, you can also play this special Mesut Ozil item as RM. The greatest strengths are the five-star Skills, 93 Dribbling, and 94 Passing. This item will perform even better in FIFA 23 if you boost the 85 Pace and 84 Shooting with the help of a suitable chemistry style.

Poll : 0 votes