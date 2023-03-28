FIFA 23 Michail Antonio FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Michail Antonio FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenges (SBC) brings FIFA 23 players an opportunity to add a promo item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. EA Sports has introduced a special challenge each night since the promo began. This has made many add new cards without risking their FUT coins in opening packs. Moreover, the nature of these SBCs ensures that players can make informed decisions regarding their resources.

When it comes to packs, there’s a reliance on luck, as no special card is guaranteed. However, this isn't the case with the Michail Antonio FUT Birthday SBC. FIFA 23 players can get an estimate of the potential costs and quality of the card they will get in return.

The approximation can be done by observing the tasks of the challenge. Having an idea about the completion cost will help players decide whether to attempt tonight’s SBC.

Michail Antonio FUT Birthday SBC will be asset for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports introduced some good cards as part of the SBCs during the FUT Birthday promo. Tonight’s special challenge is along expected lines, with three separate tasks. Each has its own assigned set of conditions that will have to be fulfilled by FIFA 23 players.

Task 1 – Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Michail Antonio FUT Birthday SBC will cost around 160,000 FUT coins if a FIFA 23 player gets all the fodder from the market. Expenses can be reduced in various ways, enabling players to save coins and complete the SBC cheaply.

This FUT Birthday SBC is live until April 11, leaving players with ample time. They can complete different resource-item SBCs and make the most of the FUT Birthday Swap packs, allowing them much-required fodder to complete this challenge.

They can also utilize the weekly rewards from the game modes that hand out packs. Some of their cards can then be used to complete the Squad Building Challenges.

By completing the Michail Antonio FUT Birthday SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an 89-rated card that can operate in ST and CF positions. The card will be ideal for those running PL-based squads while looking for a pacy-attacking option.

