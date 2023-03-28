5 best reward options from FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swaps

The various reward tiers for FUT Birthday Swaps have finally been revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering a wide gallery of untradeable content that gamers can obtain by redeeming tokens. These tokens can be unlocked via specific SBCs and gameplay objectives. Fans will be eager to get their hands on as many of them as possible to get the best rewards.

However, with a total of 30 tokens up for grabs over the duration of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers can potentially opt for multiple selections when it comes to rewards. There are several tiers to choose from depending on the number of tokens required, allowing fans to come up with various combinations to spend their tokens on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

87+ Promo Player Pick + Fodder Packs and other great reward combinations offered by FUT Birthday Swaps in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Prime Icon Player Pick + FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack

This is arguably the riskiest option available in FUT Birthday Swaps, but it also offers potential for the greatest reward. Prime Icons are some of the most overpowered and expensive items in FIFA 23. Gamers can obtain a 90+ Prime Icon Pick (for 27 tokens) that offers a choice between four of these legendary players.

This is an ideal opportunity for fans to test their luck and try to obtain special versions of players like Pele, Ronaldo Nazario, and Ronaldinho. Using 27 tokens on this option also leaves gamers with three tokens to spare, which they can use to unlock a guaranteed FUT Birthday Team 1 pack.

2) FUT Birthday Icon Alan Shearer + Fodder packs

FUT Birthday Swaps contains an exclusive version of English legend Alan Shearer that can only be obtained via the Swaps section. Often deemed unusable on the virtual pitch due to his lack of pace and dribbling, this variant has received impressive upgrades to his attributes and transformed into a five-star skiller. This makes him viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Gamers can unlock this special version of Alan Shearer by exchanging 20 tokens, which leaves them with 10 tokens to use elsewhere. They can use these leftover tokens to unlock fodder packs like the 85+ Ten players pack for 10 tokens.

3) 87+ Promo Player Pick + Fodder Packs

There have been a plethora of promos and events released over the course of the FIFA 23 game cycle. EA Sports has added a new Player Pick in FUT Birthday Swaps that offers a choice between five players from Road to the Final, Fantasy FUT, Fantasy FUT Heroes, and FUT Birthday Team 1, with all choices being 87-rated or higher.

This pick can be redeemed by exchanging 15 tokens, leaving gamers with plenty of tokens to spend on options like the 85+ Ten players pack and the 82+ Twenty players pack.

4) Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand + Fodder packs + FUT Birthday Team 1 player pack

With several attacking maneuvers and techniques being buffed in the latest Title Update of FIFA 23, including elite-tier defenders in your starting lineup is more important than ever. Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand is an excellent choice for this exact reason, as the English legend has historically been among the most overpowered centre-backs in the franchise.

Gamers can unlock this 90-rated Prime Icon by exchanging 17 FUT Birthday Swaps tokens. They can use the remaining 13 tokens to unlock the 85+ Ten players pack as well as the guaranteed FUT Birthday Team 1 pack.

5) Fodder packs

For gamers who are not interested in obtaining any of the aforementioned options, fodder packs are the most reliable choices. There are several special packs on offer, allowing fans to obtain high-rated fodder to submit to SBCs, such as the new POTM Kylian Mbappe or Mid Icon Johan Cruyff.

The best combination of fodder packs in FUT Birthday Swaps involves the Two 84+ Twenty players pack option for 20 tokens, as well as the 85+ Ten players pack for 10 tokens.

