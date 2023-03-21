Kylian Mbappe has been awarded the Ligue 1 POTM title for the month of February, earning him his second POTM SBC card of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The French superstar is amongst the most popular and hyped footballers in the world right now, and his performances in the French league have been nothing short of spectacular.

Mbappe recently became PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer despite being just 24 years old. He has won a plethora of accolades and titles at both the individual and team levels, with the latest POTM trophy being yet another addition to his resume. Not only is he a generational real-life talent, he is also overpowered in FIFA 23 and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special version.

POTM Mbappe is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite his contributions helping PSG establish a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Mbappe faced fierce competition in the race for the Player of the Month award. However, his popularity with the fanbase allowed him to edge out the likes of Folarin Balogun and Jean-Clair Todibo in the POTM vote.

What does the card look like?

The 93-rated card is a marked improvement over his previous POTM SBC version, and strongly resembles his Road to the World Cup item. He possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 91

Defending: 39

Passing: 85

Physicality: 80

FUT veterans are well aware of how overpowered Mbappe is in FIFA 23's current meta. His base version is amongst the five highest-rated players in the game, and his various special cards are widely regarded as some of the best attacking options for FUT squads.

How to unlock the POTM Mbappe card?

The SBC consists of 13 segments in total, featuring the following stipulations:

France

France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 4.7 million coins, which is to be expected considering the price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

This is a rather extortionate price for a 93-rated version of Mbappe, especially since his Road to the World Cup version possesses similar attributes and is cheaper to buy.

