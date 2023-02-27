FIFA 23 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

On February 26, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team unveiled the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC, providing players with a chance to obtain a legendary card for their squads. Icons are unique cards of retired football legends who are highly sought after by players due to their boosted stats and contribution to squad chemistry. This new challenge is a more affordable option for players who were unable to complete the previous SBC, which also guaranteed an icon card. With high demand for these special cards, the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC is a welcome addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC offers a vast reward pool, thanks to the reward modifier in question. Although FIFA 23 players have limited time to complete the challenge, they can attempt it multiple times. The final rewards of the SBC will differ from player to player, but the sheer size of the pool makes it an exciting prospect.

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC offers less volatility with the final rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

All icon-based SBCs so far have offered two or more kinds of cards when FIFA 23 players complete them. The World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC, released on February 25, is an example of such an SBC. In contrast, the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC has a more specific reward pool, providing players with a chance to obtain a mid-level legendary card for their team.

To complete the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players must follow the given instructions and have around 300,000 FUT coins at their disposal. Upon completion, players will receive two mid version icon cards. Of the two cards, players can select one to add to their Ultimate Team squad, while the other card will be discarded.

Complete Mid Icon list in FIFA 23

Goalkeepers

GK: Lev Yashin (91)

GK: Peter Schmeichel (90)

GK: Iker Casillas (89)

GK: Edwin van der Sar (89)

GK: Petr Cech (88)

Defenders

CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

CB: Franco Baresi (91)

RB: Cafú (90)

CB: Carles Puyol (90)

RB: Carlos Alberto Torres (90)

CB: Alessandro Nesta (90)

CB: Laurent Blanc (89)

CB: Bobby Moore (89)

CB: Fabio Cannavaro (89)

CB: Fernando Hierro (89)

RB: Javier Zanetti (88)

LB: Roberto Carlos (88)

CB: Ronald Koeman (88)

CB: Nemanja Vidić (88)

CB: Rio Ferdinand (88)

CB: Frank Rijkaard (88)

LB: Gianluca Zambrotta (87)

CB: Sol Campbell (87)

LB: Ashley Cole (87)

Midfielders

CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94)

RW: Garrincha (92)

CAM: Roberto Baggio (91)

CDM: Lothar Matthäus (91)

CAM: Ronaldinho (91)

RW: George Best (90)

LW: Hristo Stoichkov (90)

RW: Jairzinho (90)

RW: Luís Figo (90)

CM: Andrea Pirlo (90)

CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

LW: Thierry Henry (90)

CM: Xavi (90)

CAM: Dennis Bergkamp (90)

CDM: Xabi Alonso (89)

CAM: Riquelme (89)

CM: Michael Ballack (89)

LW: Michael Laudrup (89)

CM: Paul Scholes (89)

LM: Pavel Nedvěd (89)

CDM: Philipp Lahm (89)

CAM: Kaká (89)

CM: Bastian Schweinsteiger (89)

CAM: Sócrates (89)

CM: Steven Gerrard (89)

RM: David Beckham (89)

CAM: Gheorghe Hagi (89)

CAM: Jari Litmanen (88)

CM: Juan Sebastián Verón (88)

CDM: Marcel Desailly (88)

CM: Patrick Vieira (88)

LM: Robert Pirès (88)

CM: Roy Keane (88)

CAM: Rui Costa (88)

CM: Clarence Seedorf (88)

CDM: Emmanuel Petit (88)

CM: Frank Lampard (88)

LW: John Barnes (87)

CDM: Michael Essien (87)

CDM: Gennaro Gattuso (87)

CDM: Claude Makélélé (87)

Attackers

ST: Ronaldo (96)

LW: Ronaldinho (94)

CF: Ferenc Puskás (94)

CF: Johan Cruyff (94)

RW: Garrincha (94)

ST: Gerd Müller (94)

CF: Éric Cantona (93)

CF: Eusébio (93)

RW: George Best (93)

ST: Marco van Basten (93)

CF: Ruud Gullit (93)

ST: Thierry Henry (93)

ST: Emilio Butragueño (92)

ST: Hristo Stoichkov (92)

ST: Hugo Sánchez (92)

ST: Kenny Dalglish (92)

RW: Luís Figo (92)

CF: Raúl (92)

LW: Rivaldo (92)

CF: Alessandro Del Piero (92)

ST: Ruud van Nistelrooy (92)

ST: Samuel Eto'o (92)

CF: Dennis Bergkamp (92)

RW: Jairzinho (92)

ST: Gary Lineker (92)

ST: Patrick Kluivert (91)

ST: Robin van Persie (91)

ST: Fernando Torres (91)

ST: Ian Rush (91)

ST: Michael Owen (91)

ST: Miroslav Klose (91)

ST: Alan Shearer (91)

ST: Wayne Rooney (91)

ST: Andriy Shevchenko (91)

ST: David Trezeguet (91)

ST: Didier Drogba (91)

CF: Gianfranco Zola (90)

ST: Henrik Larsson (90)

ST: Hernán Crespo (90)

ST: Luis Hernández (90)

ST: Christian Vieri (90)

ST: Davor Šuker (90)

ST: Ian Wright (89)

LW: John Barnes (89)

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 presents an opportunity for players to obtain tremendous value. Since there is no overall modifier, the entire icon pool is available to be picked. The reward pool of the SBC is vast, and players could potentially make a profit on their investment. However, it is important to note that this SBC carries a certain level of risk, as the outcome of the picks is unpredictable.

Poll : 0 votes