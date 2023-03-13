FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It offers a guarantee that players will get a promo card from a list of choices they’ll obtain by completing this Squad Building Challenge.

This inclusion features three excellent promos that have arrived in the past. All of them have been major hits among the community, and it’s quite natural that the current SBC will see the same fate. On one hand, this Player Pick challenge offers a choice between three cards to increase players' chances of finding an impressive item. On the other, no cards offered by the new inclusion are available in packs, meaning the only other way to get them is to spend coins in FIFA 23's FUT market.

Let’s take a look at the tasks of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. This will enable players to come up with an estimate in terms of the coins needed to complete this challenge. Knowing the potential cost needed to beat this SBC will allow the players to decide if they should attempt it in the first place.

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can drop some great rewards for FIFA 23 players

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is interesting purely due to how its rewards work. EA Sports has offered two tasks with it, which will certainly make this challenge more affordable for FIFA 23 players. Moreover, its repeatable nature means that one can attempt it more than once.

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will cost about 100,000 FUT coins every time FIFA 23 players decide to complete it. This amount is relevant if they get all the fodder from the market. Using such items from their own collection will help them reduce this Squad Building Challenge's final price and increase the value of its rewards.

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is available until March 16; an extended period of time would certainly have been preferable. That would also have allowed players to grind for fodder and save their coins in the process.

Once a player completes this challenge, they will be able to get three picks, which will be from one of the three following promos:

· FUT Centurions

· Road to the Final

· Future Stars

All three promos are recent additions made over the last couple of months, and they featured some amazing items. The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is an excellent chance for players to find some amazing cards from these events in-game. The completion cost for the new challenge isn't exorbitant, and players can even beat it for free if they have ample fodder.

