FIFA 23 Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective: How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective is now live in FIFA 23, and it marks the start of the Team of the Season promo for the Turkish first division. To mark the occasion, EA Sports has released a mini-set of special cards requiring you to open different packs. You can avoid all the shenanigans by completing this objective set, which guarantees a special card.

With the right strategy, you can complete the Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective for minimal costs. The first step is to read and analyze the conditions of each task on the set. This will give you an exact idea of what to do and how to complete the tasks quickly.

The Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective offers an interesting set of rewards for FIFA 23 players

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 90 Nathan Redmond

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-team-o… 🟠 New TOTS Player Objective🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 90 Nathan Redmond 🟠 New TOTS Player Objective🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 90 Nathan Redmondfifauteam.com/fifa-23-team-o… https://t.co/xUxK7PT3S1

The Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective has four separate tasks you must complete. The order of completion doesn't matter, although some tasks finish faster than others. What's important is whether you're completing the full set within the allotted time. Listed below are the tasks:

Super Goals: Score 5 goals using players from England in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Five Assists: Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Come On Lad: Score and Assist using English players in 3 separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Super Lig Starter: Win 7 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having Min. 1 Süper Lig player in your Starting 11.

To complete the Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective set, you must use a certain number of English players. However, the final task, Super Lig Starter, will require at least one player from that particular top division.

The main reward in question is the 90-rated RM Nathan Redmond card. Using a position modifier, it can operate as an LM, LW, or ST. This flexibility could be valuable for you to meet the chemistry requirements. However, each task also has in-game packs you can open for TOTS items in FIFA 23.

The Nathan Redmond Super Lig TOTS objective is available for the next seven days (as on May 28) in FIFA 23. While you can complete it across different game modes, Squad Battles is the easiest way to do so.

Poll : 0 votes