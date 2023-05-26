FIFA 23 Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective - How to complete, all free rewards, and more

The Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as EA Sports has commenced a new Team of the Season promo. It includes numerous stunning items of superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, which are currently available across different in-game packs. However, finding them is majorly dependent on your pack luck.

However, the Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective is a great alternative, as you can unlock a special card for minimal costs. Prudent players can even unlock this item for free. Let's look at all the tasks you must complete in FIFA 23.

The Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective features a pretty handy card in FIFA 23

91 Hamari Traoré

Despite the rewards, the new Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective is relatively simple. There's one special card and a host of additional rewards that you will unlock. However, let's first look at the description of each task.

Goal Master: Score seven goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Key Assistance: Assist four goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Defensive Power: Assist a goal using Defenders during two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Built To Win: Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. Three Ligue 1 Players in your starting 11.

It's best to complete the tasks in Squad Battles as you can control the opponent's difficulty. Moreover, they will help you grind this game mode and become eligible for great rewards.

Talking of rewards, the main focus of the Hamari Traore Ligue 1 TOTS objective is the 91-rated RB card. It could be a handy addition to your FIFA 23 squad, given that it requires little investment. Moreover, you'll also gain additional packs from the individual tasks.

You'll also obtain additional XP to complete the Season Swaps. EA Sports has included some great rewards, including TOTS Moments and FUT Birthday Icons, among other items. Players should try and secure as many rewards from the TOTS Season Swaps as possible.

