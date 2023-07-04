FIFA 23 Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it features another promo card for players and their Ultimate Team squads. The new addition comes in the middle of the Team 3 celebrations with some popular names. While you will have to open packs or spend a lot of coins to buy from the market, the card in question requires no such activity. You can guarantee yourself the item by completing all the challenge tasks before they expire.

To start, you’ll need to predict the possible amount of coins you’ll need to get the necessary amount of fodder. This will help you decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23?

Tonight’s addition is simple, and you should not face too many headaches to complete the given terms and conditions. There’s only one task, but it does require at least one TOTS/TOTW item to complete.

Task - Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you complete the Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC with all the fodder from the market, you’ll need to spend about 50,000 FUT coins. However, you can easily reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also get such cards without spending the coins on the market.

Since the Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC is available for one week (as of July 4), you can grind the various FIFA 23 game modes. Based on your performances, you’ll get different packs you can open for more fodder. The rewards will also include FUT coins so that they can be helpful for different purposes.

Alternatively, you can recycle the cards that you no longer require with the use of resource-item challenges. In exchange, you might get cards that will help you complete other SBCs, or you can use them in your main squad.

After you complete the SBC, you’ll unlock a 93-rated CB card far from where Onuachu operates in real life. The Shapeshifters promo has completely altered his position from reality, where he operates as a forward. Hence, it’s a fun card to obtain.

