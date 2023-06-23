FIFA 23 Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set - How to complete, all tasks, and more

The Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set is now available in FIFA 23, and players can obtain a unique and peculiar card for their squads. It was released on the Shapeshifters Team 2 promo's opening night. The new lineup features some stunning cards, but they’re available in packs. You will need to be lucky to find a good item from them, which is why the latest objective is a nice alternative.

You can add a promo card to your squad without spending any coins through it. Moreover, you don't have to rely on luck to get that item; you only need to complete the assigned tasks. Let’s look at what challenges await you as part of the Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to easily complete the Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included four tasks in the Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set. It doesn’t matter which order you complete them in. However, all of them must be done for you to get the special card. Here are the tasks in question:

Task 1: Spread the Field – Assist eight goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Task 2: Wall of Defence – Keep two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Task 3: Spanish Threat – Score in three separate Squad Battles matches using Spanish players on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Task 4: LaLiga Winner - Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. three La Liga players in your starting 11.

You can complete these tasks in three different FIFA 23 game modes: Division Rivals, FUT Champions, or Squad Battles. This last option is the best if you want to accomplish all the challenges. Squad Battles pits you against AI-controlled opponents, but you can lower the difficulty. This makes it perfect to easily achieve the required conditions of all the tasks.

The Pepe Reina Shapeshifters objective set is available for six days as of June 23. With some strategy, you can carry out all the tasks at no additional cost. Doing so will land you different in-game packs that could help you get special items.

Additionally, you’ll obtain a 92-rated ST card of Pepe Reina. This item is truly special as Reina, by trade, is a goalkeeper in real life. However, his card’s position has been completely altered, thanks to the Shapeshifters promo's nature in FIFA 23.

