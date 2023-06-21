Why was the FIFA 23 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC removed? Exploring all details behind EA Sports' decision to remove challenge

The 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC was recently added to FIFA 23. FUT enthusiasts were excited as this was a challenge that could offer a highly-rated card. However, due to an in-game error, EA Sports had to remove the SBC from this game as they fixed the issue. The EA FIFA Direct Twitter account has informed gamers that it will be readded to Ultimate Team once the problem has been addressed.

Unfortunately, players will not be able to attempt the Squad Building Challenge till then. While the removal of this 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC may have baffled FIFA 23 gamers yet to complete the challenge, EA has clarified why it had to take it out. Moreover, the studio has also stated that aggrieved parties will receive compensation.

The reason EA has removed 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect The 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC incorrectly contained TOTS Moments Player Items. The SBC has been temporarily removed from the game and will return later.



Impacted players will be sent corrected rewards in-game in the coming days.

As its name implies, the 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC was supposed to contain rewards from both the Shapeshifters and Team of the Season (TOTS) promos — the latter ended last week. Both series have items that are known for their upgraded stats, making the presently unavailable Squad Building Challenge quite lucrative.

However, the rewards for completing FIFA 23's 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC didn't match its description. As explained by the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter handle, the inclusion was supposed to only have Team of the Season (TOTS) or cards from Shapeshifters Team 1.

But when it went live, the pack also contained cards from TOTS Moments, which was not what had been promised.

The nature of Players Pick SBCs makes it so that their pack reward — which FIFA 23 players would get from completing these Squad Building Challenges — contains three or more cards, out of which gamers are supposed to select one.

The 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC was supposed to have the Team of the Season and Shapeshifter cards, not TOTS Moments. However, these uninvited items are normally considered to be less valuable than cards from the main Team of the Season series, reducing the SBC's pack value. This was the problem.

When will the 92+ TOTS Or Shapeshifter Team 1 Players Pick SBC be back?

While what caused the error in FIFA 23 has not been announced, EA has mentioned that this SBC will be back after that problem gets fixed. Considering this studio's track record, that could take hours or days, and players are clearly not happy.

However, players affected by the issue will be compensated as per EA Sports.

