FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 81+ Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a brand new 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing FUT enthusiasts to complete the single-task Squad Building Challenge and get a chance to pick one of three Rare Gold players guaranteed to have a rating higher than 81 overall. The repeatable challenge allows players to grind it out over the next three days.

With the Shapeshifters promo bringing some highly-rated cards, including FUT ICONs, to the pool, repeatable challenges are sure to catch the eye of any FIFA 23 enthusiast looking to pack one of the unique cards from the new promo. This is a guide to completing the 81+ Player Pick SBC with a short analysis to help determine whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth grinding.

The 81+ Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the Team of the Season promo ending last week, the Shapeshifters series of cards have been received quite well by players. The new promo's gimmick features not only some upgraded stats, but also the popular cards receiving altered preferred positions. This has drastically changed how they play on the pitch.

As such, the Team 1 roster of Shapeshifters boasts players such as Pele, Van Dijk, and Rudiger, all of whom have received substantial highly significant boosts to their base states in addition to getting their positions altered. Take, for example, the 96-rated Rudiger Shapeshifters card, which has been assigned the position of a striker instead of center-back, something that he usually excels at.

Plenty of repeatable challenges have been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team over the last few days to allow players to grind fodder and have a chance to pack one of the new cards, and the 81+ Player Pick SBC is one of them. Here are the requirements that must be met while attempting the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly seven

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of three

Card level: Exactly Gold

Estimate Cost: 5,000 to 6,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Reward: One of three 81+ Player Pick Pack

Is the 81+ Player Pick SBC worth the grind?

Squad Building Challenges such as this are normally well-appreciated by FIFA 23 players, as they allow greater freedom and offer an element of choice when opening the pack. The SBC itself is quite simple and doesn't even require a full 11-man squad, making it ideal for grinding.

As for the reward, players will be given a choice between three gold rare cards that are guaranteed to have a minimum overall rating of 81. While this may not yield very highly-rated cards at one go, the low cost of the 81+ Player Pick SBC makes it a good challenge to grind for those seeking adequatefodder to complete other challenges. Packing a Shapeshifter card in the meantime would be a nice bonus.

