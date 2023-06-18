FIFA 23 Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set: How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card for players. The new promo, which began on June 16, has brought about special items available in packs (or the FUT market). Unlike those, you can get this unique card practically free with a little strategizing.

The main objective will be to complete the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set and all tasks associated with it. Each has a specific condition that must be fulfilled. This article analyzes the new objective set in terms of complexity and rewards in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set in FIFA 23

The Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set has multiple tasks. However, they are all related to the Shapeshifters Crafting SBC, which also went live on June 18. This resource-item challenge allows you to get plenty of cheap fodder.

The key to obtaining the Shapeshifters Jonathan Bamba card depends on completing the following Shapeshifters Chafting SBC:

10 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

30 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

40 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times.

50 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times.

The overall structure of the Jonathan Bamba Shapeshifters Objective set is fairly easy to understand. All you have to do is complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade, and you will keep unlocking different rewards at certain milestones.

This objective set will be available for the next six days as of June 18, after which the opportunity to avail of the rewards will expire.

Speaking of rewards, the main attraction is the 92-rated RB card that you can earn. Typically, Jonathan Bamba is a wide attacker, but the nature of the Shapeshifters promo means that the cards will have starkly different positions.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

92 Jonathan Bamba

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… 🟠 New Shapeshifter Player92 Jonathan Bamba 🟠 New Shapeshifter Player🇫🇷 92 Jonathan Bambafifauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… https://t.co/326jELd7Aj

Additionally, there are many FIFA 23 packs to unlock. This includes the following in-game packs that are unlocked at every milestone mentioned above:

83+ Double Player Pack

Three 83+ Players Pack

Two 84+ Players Pack

Three 84+ Players Pack

TOTS Player Pack

Shapeshifters Player Pack

The final two rewards could be incredibly valuable in FIFA 23, as the TOTS cards are no longer available in packs. Most of the Shapeshifters cards are incredibly pricey, so getting another card for free is also a lucrative offer.

Poll : 0 votes