Identifying world-class strikers on a budget is a complex process in FIFA 23. The traits contributing to a striker's excellence can vary from clinical finishes and speed to physical strength and the ability to fend off any defender.

The importance of each trait depends on your team's specific needs and how you plan to set it up tactically in your matches. It's essential to know who complements your team's style of play and can make a meaningful impact on the pitch.

Considering that, we look at five strikers you can get for a bargain in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

5 best FIFA 23 strikers to buy for cheap in Ultimate Team

5) Stephan El Shaarawy (Inform; TOTW13)

El Shaarawy, the 30-year-old 5 '10" right-footed Italian striker (CF) plays for Roma FC in Serie A TIM. In FIFA 23, he may not be the tallest player, but his 88-rated Inform card more than makes up for it. He has only one special card except for the 77-rated base card.

El Shaarawy has Medium/Medium work rate and an impressive 5-star skill moves rating, giving him the ability to perform every skill move in the game, but the weak foot is 3-star. He has traits like Finesse Shot and Flair with a Lean Body Type. To maximize his abilities, equip him with a HUNTER chemistry style.

His impressive skill moves and goal-scoring abilities make him a valuable addition to any FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Cost: 39,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

4) Cody Gakpo (World Cup TOTT)

Cody Gakpo, the 23-year-old 6'2" right-footed Netherlands striker (ST), has been making waves in FIFA 23 with the 88-rated World Cup Team of the Tournament card. He's an ex-PSV player who currently plays for Liverpool FC and has six special cards with ratings between 83 and 88.

Gakpo has High/Medium work rates, a 4-star weak foot, and 4-star skill moves. He has traits like Outside Foot Shot, Finesse Shot, and Team Player with a High & Average+ Body Type. To maximize his potential, the best chemistry style for him is HUNTER.

With his impressive stats in FIFA 23, it's no wonder that he's highly sought after by FIFA players.

Cost: 41,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

3) Tomas Brolin (Hero Team 1)

Tomas Brolin, the 53-year-old 5'9" right-footed Swedish striker (ST) plays in Serie A TIM. This HEROES card is 87 rated. He also has one special card, which is 89 rated, showcasing his exceptional in-game adaptability.

High/High work rates along with his 3-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves make him a versatile striker. He has the Technical Drilling and Playmaker trait with an Average Body Type. If you want to make the most of Brolin's abilities, equip him with a HUNTER chemistry style.

With his impressive stats and ratings in FIFA 23, he's sure to be a valuable addition to any team, especially to a Serie A TIM squad.

Cost: 23,500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

2) Wissam Ben Yedder (Inform: TOTW3)

Wissam Ben Yedder, the 32-year-old 5'7" right-footed France striker (ST) who currently plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 is one of the most popular FUT items EA has ever released. Yedder has five special cards with ratings ranging between 84 and 89.

He has a phenomenal 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves with High/Low workrate, which makes him one of the most agile players in FIFA 23. Yedder has the Outside Foot Shot, Flair, and Leadership traits with a Unique Body Type. To enhance his abilities, the best chemistry style for him is HUNTER.

With his skills and stats, he's a must-have for players looking for a reliable striker to lead their team to victory in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Cost: 23,500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

1) Erling Braut Haaland (Rare Gold)

Erling Haaland, the 22-year-old 6 '5'' left-footed Norwegian striker (ST) currently plays for Manchester City in the Premier League. His base item is 88 rated and has three special cards with ratings between 88 and 96.

Haaland's High/Medium work rate with 3-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves may not be as impressive as some other top strikers in FIFA 23, but if you want to make the most of his abilities, be sure to equip him with a HUNTER chemistry style. He has the Power Header and Clinical Dribbling traits with a Unique Body Type.

With his skills and impressive stats, he's definitely worth the investment in your Ultimate Team.

Cost: 28,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

Based on rating, current meta, and price, the strikers mentioned above are considered some of the best in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It's worth noting that the FUT meta can change over time due to gameplay updates and new card releases. So it's important to keep an eye on the latest developments.

