FIFA 23 Silver Shifting Upgrade and Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Shapeshifters promo live in FIFA 23, EA has released two new challenges that go hand in hand, the Silver Shifting Upgrade and the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC, allowing players to acquire some lucrative cards. The two Squad Building Challenges work complement each other because the Silver Shifting Upgrade SBC has the potential to yield the fodder required for the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC.

The repeatable challenges are meant for FIFA 23 players looking to grind out packs during the Shapeshifters promo that has replaced this week's Team of the Season promo.

The Team 1 release features several highly-rated cards, such as Pele, Van Dijk, and Rudiger, making the promo lucrative for FUT enthusiasts looking for a change in pace with the new unique cards.

Silver Shifting Upgrade and Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBCs go hand in hand in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With its Team 1 release, the Shapeshifters promo has given FIFA 23 players a fresh batch of cards with high stats and a twist that helps the series distinguish itself from other promos, such as the TOTS. On top of boosting footballers' stats across the board, the cards in the series are known to have drastically different preferred positions, opening up new playstyles.

Opening as many highly rated packs while the promo lasts is a must for those looking to get their hands on these unique cards.

Listed below are the requirements for the Silver Shifting Upgrade SBC, which may not guarantee good cards but will offer good fodder for other challenges:

Task 1 - Bronze Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Player level: Minimum Bronze

Estimated cost: 2,000 to 2,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Rare Bronze Players Pack

Task 2 - Silver Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Player level: Minimum Silver

Estimated cost: 3,500 to 4,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Rare Bronze Players Pack

Group Reward: x1 Eleven Gold Players Pack (1 Rare, 10 common cards)

The Silver Shifting Upgrade SBC may not yield highly rated cards. However, the repeatable nature of the Squad Building Challenge makes it ideal for farming fodder for other challenges, such as the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC, which will yield two Rare Gold Players rated 80 overall or higher upon completion.

Here are the requirements for the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 9

Player level: Minimum Gold

Estimate Cost: 4,000 to 4,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: Two 80+ Rated Rare Players

Are the SBCs worth it?

While the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC might not guarantee a card from the ongoing promo, it can be repeated many times for the next 18 days. This makes it an ideal challenge for those looking to pack new Shapeshifters cards.

As for fodder, the Silver Shifting Upgrade SBC has the potential to meet most of the fodder needs, as its group reward is a pack of 11 gold players. This makes both Squad Building Challenges worth their price.

