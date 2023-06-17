FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Virgil van Dijk review: Is the card worth it?

The first batch of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has introduced a wide gallery of overpowered players for gamers to use, including a 98-rated Virgil van Dijk card. The Dutchman has been deployed as a central defensive-midfielder in the latest promo, which plays to his strengths as one of the most physically domineering players in the sport.

The Shapeshifters promo is beloved in the FUT community due to the versatile squad-building options it provides. It adds a unique and refreshing spin to the usual gaming experience by providing footballers with special versions outside their preferred roles. Virgil van Dijk is no exception.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shapeshifters Virgil van Dijk is the highest-rated Premier League player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season provided gamers with some of the most overpowered players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including multiple impressive Premier League superstars. However, the Shapeshifters event has taken the power curve to a whole new level, with Virgil van Dijk now being the highest-rated Premier League player in the game.

What does Shapeshifters Van Dijk look like?

The 98-rated central defensive-midfielder has the following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 80

Defending: 98

Passing: 90

Physicality: 96

He has also received a boost to his skill moves and weak-foot abilities to reflect his new role on the virtual pitch, now possessing four-star skills and a five-star weak foot.

With attributes like these, the Liverpool superstar fetches a ridiculous price of over seven million coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is Shapeshifters Van Dijk worth the coins in FIFA 23?

The 96-rated Team of the Year version of the Liverpool defender is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in FIFA 23 due to his defensive prowess and imposing stature. Despite being shifted to a midfield role with the Shapeshifters promo, his 98-rated version is even better, as he now possesses far better stats in every aspect as well as a five-star weak foot.

Van Dijk's defensive AI and physicality are second to none on the virtual pitch. His 6'4" frame, lengthy acceleration style, and 92 pace allow him to catch up to any attacker with ease and dispossess them effortlessly. His improved dribbling skills make him even more responsive during defensive situations, and his passing abilities are now on par with his incredible tackling.

With stats and attributes like these, it comes as no surprise that he is an elite-tier midfielder in FUT. However, he is still best utilized as a centre-back. Crafty FUT veterans can easily move him to the backline in-game by starting someone like Ruud Gullit in defense and switching the two using custom tactics.

The Dutch superstar is definitely worth the coins in either role but will probably drop over time as more cards are released.

