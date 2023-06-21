FIFA 23 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA Sports have added the 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to snag a highly rated card from the ongoing promo and the prior Team of the Season promo that ended last week. The Squad Building Challenge is expected to catch the eye of FUT enthusiasts with its lucrative reward and can be attempted for the next three days.

While the TOTS promo was a super hit as it added several great cards to the game, the Shapeshifters series of cards are also not to be trifled with. Bringing a new set of ICON cards with a twist, the 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick has the capacity to yield an overpowered player for almost any FIFA 23 squad.

The 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC has the potential to yield an amazing card for your FIFA 23 FUT Squad

Player Pick SBCs are usually well-received by the FIFA 23 community, unlike more traditional challenges, as they allow players a great degree of freedom to choose from a pool of cards. With the guarantee of the card being over 92 rated, all the choices this time should pack good cards.

This article details the requirements for the two tasks that FIFA 23 players must finish within the next few days to complete 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC. The estimated fodder cost and rewards for the individual tasks are also listed.

Task 1: 85-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Estimated Cost: 60,000 to 65,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Task 2: 87-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

TOTS (Team of the player) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Estimated Cost: 125,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Group Reward: 1 of 4 92+ TOTS/Shapeshifters Player Pick Pack

Analaysis: Is the 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC worth it?

The 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC is expensive, and completing both tasks above will cost over 200,000 FUT Coins at the current market rates. However, the tasks themselves are simple and, aside from the Team of the Season card requirement, are fairly easy to complete with the right fodder.

As the name implies, the reward is a player's pick pack that will have four highly-rated cards to choose from. Aside from being guaranteed to have at least an overall rating of 92, the cards will either be from the popular TOTS promo or the current Shapeshifters Team 1 roster.

The Team of the Season promo saw the addition of several overpowered cards to FIFA 23, and the Shapeshifters series is nothing to scoff at. The Team 1 squad saw new cards for Rudiger, Van Dijk, Pele, Van Persie, and Socrates being added to FUT. This makes the 92+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Team 1 Players Pick SBC worth its cost.

