5 best players in FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS

EA Sports recently revealed the full lineup of Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the roster for the most popular league in the world is indicative of its stature. While the Community Team of the Season lineup was impressive in its own right, the power curve of the game's meta has now truly evolved with the introduction of these new items.

The Premier League has lived up to its reputation this season, providing one of the most thrilling and engaging title races in recent memory. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have been vying for the ultimate prize all season, and the latest TOTS roster in FIFA 23 is dominated by their players. With so many exciting cards up for grabs, gamers will likely be curious about which players are the best in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Premier League TOTS players are now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Erling Haaland

It comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the beautiful game that Erling Haaland spearheads this list. The Norwegian marksman set the league ablaze with his dominant goalscoring performances, shattering records in his very first season with Manchester City and helping them potentially retain their title.

TOTS Haaland is even more impressive than his overpowered Team of the Year item in FIFA 23. Not only has he received a +1 to his overall rating, but he also possesses the additional benefit of having a 5-star weak foot. With rapid pace, lethal finishing abilities, and a domineering physical presence, this 97-rated variant of Erling Haaland justifies his seven million coin price tag.

2) Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been a consistent performer for Manchester United for the past few seasons, but the talismanic English forward has truly come into his own this season. He has had his best goalscoring campaign for the Red Devils across all competitions, and he is one of the best performers in the league as well.

His 95-rated TOTS card rivals Haaland when it comes to their viability on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. Rashford already has multiple special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a World Cup Stories version and multiple Player of the Month SBCs.

However, his TOTS variant is by far the most impressive of the lot. He possesses a 4-star weak foot similar to his Stories version, and he is currently amongst the most expensive Premier League Team of the Season players in the market.

3) Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has already established himself as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, and his newfound partnership with Erling Haaland has only served to elevate his performances even further. The Belgian maestro is renowned for his visionary playmaking skills, and his abilities are reflected accurately in his TOTS item.

Despite being the same rating as his 97-rated Team of the Year version, Team of the Season De Bruyne is superior in terms of dribbling, passing, and defending stats. This makes him a more viable box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23.

4) Mohammed Salah

While Liverpool has struggled to maintain their form this season, Mohammed Salah has been at his usual best, scoring goals and providing assists for the Reds. Despite being labeled a one-season wonder by many after his debut campaign, he has proved them wrong by being one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League, keeping his streak alive by earning a TOTS card in FIFA 23.

Salah already has a plethora of special cards in FIFA 23, including in-forms, FUT Centurions, Out of Position, and TOTY Honorable Mentions. However, his Team of the Season version is unique as he now possesses 5-star skill moves.

5) Raphael Varane

This is the first Moments card to be included on this list. Despite not making it into the actual Team of the Season roster, Varane has been impressive for Manchester United this campaign. He has had multiple stellar games over the course of the season, earning him a TOTS Moments version, which is amongst the most expensive items in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Varane is always overpowered in the world of Ultimate Team, and his latest 94-rated version is arguably the best center-back in the entire game. His Winter Wildcards iteration was already impressive, but with such a massive boost in stats, his Moments card is miles ahead of the competition.

Poll : 0 votes