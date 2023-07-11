EA Sports has released the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, commemorating his stellar 2016/17 season for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga. The Gabonese marksman has represented some of the most prominent clubs in the biggest leagues in Europe, and his latest SBC version depicts him at the peak of his powers.

Flashback cards are an entertaining aspect of Ultimate Team, as they showcase footballers during the prime of their careers and celebrate their past achievements.

These SBCs are always popular with FUT enthusiasts, as they are overpowered in-game and mostly affordable. The Aubameyang Flashback SBC is tempting in particular, as he has always been popular in the world of Ultimate Team.

Aubameyang Flashback SBC offers a throwback to his Bundesliga days in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The mercurial striker has witnessed several highs and lows over the course of his storied career in European club football. While he has played for clubs like Arsenal and FC Barcelona and is currently employed by Chelsea, he first rose to mainstream fame during his stint at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabonese forward was notorious for his rapid pace and lethal finishing skills, earning a reputation as one of the most effective marksmen in the world. Aubameyang Flashback SBC serves as a throwback to these days, particularly when he was a promising prospect for the future before earning a transfer to Arsenal.

How to unlock Aubameyang Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this incredible card consists of four separate segments, each with its own requirements and pack rewards. These are the particular stipulations that gamers must adhere to:

Tactical emulation

Players from Chelsea: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 330,000 FUT coins, which accurately depicts how demanding these requirements are. The price is driven up by the cost of Team of the Season players and 90-rated fodder in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, gamers can decrease this price by wisely utilizing the untradeable assets in their clubs.

Is it worth unlocking Aubameyang Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the cost of the SBC is rather exorbitant, the card itself is definitely tempting. He has received incredible stats and a five-star skill move boost, making him an elite-tier attacker in the game's current meta. The SBC will also be available for the next 28 days, giving fans plenty of time to gradually craft the squads required.

Poll : 0 votes