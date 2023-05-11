FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC: Best players you could get

The Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23, giving players the best shot at obtaining a Team of the Season card. Unlike other packs, this Squad Building Challenge guarantees a chance to get a special card from the English top flight. Moreover, you won’t have to bother getting an EFL TOTS Card, and all you need to do is complete the challenge.

A total of 18 cards are in the reward pool, including 15 Premier League TOTS and three Moments players. There’s a high chance that you might find an amazing item that costs a lot more to acquire from the FUT market than what you might need to spend on the SBC.

This makes the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC quite lucrative, especially if you have a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad based around footballers in the English top flight.

The Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC offers potentially amazing rewards for FIFA 23 players

Like every other Squad Building Challenge, the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC has a certain cost element attached to it. You’ll have to spend about 150,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

As mentioned above, the rewards you can get from the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC feature some amazing cards. These include:

Erling Haaland

Marcus Rashford

Mohamed Salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Raphael Varane

All these five cards cost more than two million FUT coins each in FIFA 23 at the time of writing. This is because their in-game stats are extremely high. These cards are rare to find, and most players use them directly in their squads. Naturally, their market supplies are quite low, which adds to their high prices.

Getting any of these five cards from your guaranteed pack could be the best outcome you can wish for.

Is the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC?

The biggest attraction of this SBC is the guaranteed Premier League TOTS reward. The potential costs are on the higher side, and the inclusion of two tasks has hiked the prices. However, completing it is a dilemma, as some potential rewards have lower market valuations than completion costs.

The challenge is worth completing if you can use fodder from your collection to complete the SBC. However, it’s best not to buy fodder to get the TOTS cards. The better alternative is to spend more and get the Team of the Season items directly from the market.

