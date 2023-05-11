FIFA 23 leak hints at Sadio Mane being part of Bundesliga TOTS in Ultimate Team

With Bundesliga TOTS being right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Sadio Mane has been leaked as an inclusion on the roster. This is arguably the most surprising speculation so far when it comes to the upcoming Team of the Season lineup, as the Senegalese forward has had a very underwhelming start to his Bayern Munich career.

Bayern Munich is well on their way towards potentially retaining their title and fortifying their stronghold over the German top flight. The Bundesliga has been fiercely competitive this season, with the title race boiling down to Dortmund and Bayern. While the Bavarians have had multiple incredible performers over the course of the season, Sadio Mane is rumored to receive a TOTS Moments card in FIFA 23, much to the shock of gamers around the globe.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Sadio Mane will arrive as a Moments player during FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS

EA Sports recently updated the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team loading screen to reveal the arrival of Bundesliga TOTS, with three specific players being hinted at as well. While the identity of these footballers has not been confirmed, leaks suggest that the striker with 5-star skill moves is Bayern Munich's latest signing Sadio Mane.

OZiLLA @ozillafifa_ Skills Moments Striker on the Loading Screen!



For what Moment though? 🤔



Follow for more @ozillafifa_



Sadio Mané is the 5Skills Moments Striker on the Loading Screen!For what Moment though? 🤔Follow for more #FIFA23 Skills & Leaks with @FutSheriff Sadio Mané is the 5⭐️ Skills Moments Striker on the Loading Screen! 🇸🇳😱For what Moment though? 🤔Follow for more #FIFA23 Skills & Leaks with @FutSheriff & @ozillafifa_ https://t.co/6UsWLXh4PL

The former Liverpool FC superstar arrived at the club this summer and has had a rather underwhelming campaign so far. Despite occasionally showcasing his potential, he has not been up to his usual standards, making his inclusion in Bundesliga TOTS rather questionable.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff For what is coming as For What during Bundesliga TOTS



For what✍🏻



For what?



Make sure to for what



#forwhat? For whatis coming as For What during Bundesliga TOTSFor what✍🏻For what?Make sure to for what @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨For what🇸🇳 is coming as For What during Bundesliga TOTSFor what✍🏻For what?Make sure to for what @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x !#forwhat? https://t.co/Kcl0yJXagi

Sadio Mane already possesses multiple special cards in FUT 23, with his 93-rated Flashback SBC version being the best of the lot. While the exact overall rating and stats of his leaked TOTS Moments item are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that the card will possess a similar rating with the following attributes:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 89

Defending: 49

Passing: 86

Physicality: 83

However, with Mane being rumored to be the middle player in the loading screen, he will potentially receive a 5-star skill move upgrade. This will make him an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23, as he already possesses the attributes to be an exceptional offensive threat.

If leaks are to be believed and these predicted stats prove to be accurate, Bundesliga TOTS will be incredibly hyped and overpowered in Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes