FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

Premier League Team of the Season is approaching its final stages in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has finally confirmed that Bundesliga TOTS is up next in the world of FUT. While leakers on social media have been hinting at this for the past few days, the latest loading screen has provided the confirmation by revealing the release date and time of the event.

The Bundesliga has been the most entertaining league in European club football this season due to its fiercely competitive nature. The title race has involved multiple top sides over the course of the season, culminating in a two-way sprint to the top between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. After such an exciting campaign, Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 is bound to contain some amazing players.

EA Sports has revealed the official release date and time for Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is always an exciting time in Ultimate Team, with the best performers in the world of club football receiving recognition for their contributions by getting boosted versions on the virtual pitch. Community and Premier League Team of the Season have successfully kicked off proceedings in FIFA 23, with Bundesliga TOTS being up next in the event lineup.

When will Bundesliga TOTS arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Based on the countdown on the FUT 23 loading screen, Bundesliga TOTS will begin on May 12. Similar to every other event in the game so far, the promo will commence on a Friday, coinciding with the beginning of the FUT Champions Weekend League.

The exact starting times of the promo across various time zones are as follows:

UTC: 6 pm

IST: 10:30 pm

ET: 2 pm

PT: 11 am

The arrival of the promo will herald the addition of a plethora of new content, such as SBCs, objectives, and special packs in the FUT Store. FUT Champions proceedings will also begin two hours after the official reveal of the TOTS roster, allowing gamers to start their Weekend League grind to try and obtain these elusive TOTS cards.

Which players are included in the TOTS lineup?

Social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the promo, with players like Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Christopher Nkunku, and Leon Goretzka rumored to be inclusions. While these are just rumors, EA Sports has provided several hints within the loading screen, allowing gamers to speculate regarding the identity of these individuals.

