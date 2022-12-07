FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards (December 2022): Expected release date and time for all regions

According to rumors, the Prime Gaming rewards for FIFA 23 are coming back, which could benefit all subscribers of the service. Two similar instances have already presented themselves this year, where players gained some really useful items for their Ultimate Team squad.

One of the most important things that all Prime Gaming subscribers will want to know is the date and time for when the upcoming set of rewards will be available. This will allow them to redeem all the gits on time and add the content to their Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, all the items offered tend to be time-limited in nature.

EA Sports is yet to release the rewards for the year's last month, but an educated guess as to when they'll be available could be made. The expected launch date and time for the upcoming items will be based on the pattern FIFA 23's developers have followed so far in 2022. Unless they decide to stray from it, players can anticipate when this month's rewards will be out.

FIFA 23 players will hope to get some amazing rewards from December's Prime Gaming packs

Since its inception, Prime Gaming has provided several benefits to all its subscribers. There are plenty of titles under its wing that one can gain advantages in, with different offers and perks making in-game progression much easier.

EA Sports typically provides all the Prime Gaming bonuses on the third Monday of the month. It has done so with the FIFA 23 rewards for October and November and is likely to follow this pattern in December. All service subscribers will likely get the limited-time items on December 19.

The rewards are usually made available at the same time as most new content arrives in the game. Unless there's a sudden development, players can expect their Prime Gaming packs to become available at:

10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET

6:00 PM UK

11:30 PM IST

EA Sports has followed this pattern in releasing Prime Gaming rewards since the days of older releases like FIFA 22.

A FIFA 23 player will need to have an active Prime Gaming subscription to earn the bonuses. They will then have to link their Prime Gaming and EA accounts.

Subsequently, the homepage of the service will display the offerings once they are made available. Eligible players will have to redeem the rewards to add them to their accounts. After that, the items can then be found within the in-game store and will be directly added to the Ultimate Team squad.

The bonuses will mostly include packs that offer different player items in FIFA 23. Last month's rewards included special cards that were added as part of the FIFA World Cup content. If the date mentioned in the article turns out to be true, it could coincide with the end of all the special content that has enthralled players so far. That said, with the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo coming up, any additional rewards could be highly beneficial for gamers.

