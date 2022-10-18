FIFA 23 Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, solutions, and more

FIFA 23 has a new player-item challenge in the form of Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC. The Colombian was one of the deadliest forwards in his heyday, and this version is a reflection of that.

Flashback cards are special editions that go back to the iconic season of a footballer's life. The selected season tends to be where that footballer spent one of the best years of his career, and the same can be said about the latest addition. SBCs are an excellent way to find new cards, and they don't rely on luck.

Players can check the Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC and its stats before completing the task.

The Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 goes back to the Colombian's time at Atletico Madrid

Radamel Falcao had some amazing years in Europe, and his strongest performances came for Atletico Madrid. The card obtainable from the Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC goes back to his 2011-12 season, which was one of his best.

To complete the SBC, players must complete two challenges, each with rewards.

Task 1 - El Tigre

# of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

As individual rewards, FIFA 23 players will obtain one Small Electrum Players Pack and one Small Prime Electrum Players Pack. The main reward is the Radamel Falcao Flashback card, which is a huge improvement over his base version.

Still in its early days, the Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC cost around 48,000 FUT coins on console and 50,000 FUT coins on PC. Players are strongly advised to use as many modders as possible, especially with the second task.

If the two 86-rated cards turn out to be fodder, the completion cost will be greatly reduced as those two could be the costliest items.

A good aspect about the Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC is that it's available for a couple of weeks. This allows players to complete various modes in FIFA 23 and earn different rewards. These rewards can often provide the necessary fodder for success.

Overall, Falcao's card looks quite decent at the moment in FIFA 23. It has some good stats, with 86 Pace and 87 Shooting being quite useful. Considering the potential costs, the Radamel Falcao Flashback SBC is well worth it in FIFA 23. As a bonus, it can be turned into a lengthy body type with the Architect chemistry style.

