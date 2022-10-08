FIFA 23 controller not working on PC - Potential fixes and solutions

FIFA 23 on PC is a big deal this year due to the number of improvements and new features that have been introduced. Unlike last year, PC players can now enjoy current-generation features like HyperMotion2, which adds to the overall immersiveness of the game.

Given the importance of dribbles and trickery in FIFA 23, it's advisable to play the game with a controller when possible. While playing with a keyboard has some advantages, controllers offer better benefits, especially with crossplay now being an active feature.

Sadly for players on PCs, several bugs have hampered their experience in FIFA 23. Many have reported a bug that causes the controller to stop working. It's unclear what the cause is, but it seems to be happening to those who have the title on Origin. Those who run the game via the Steam/Epic Games Store have also encountered this problem.

Fortunately, there's a solution that may help players eliminate the bug.

Steps to potentially fix FIFA 23 PC bug that prevents controller from working

Expectations were sky-high among FIFA 23 PC players, given the introduction of features like HyperMotion2. Sadly, there have been numerous instances of the game not functioning as intended. The EA anti-cheat has been a major debacle that fails to load up the game completely.

Issues with controllers have been another problem as they have forced players to play FIFA 23 with keyboards. While that might be okay for some, keyboards are far more limited when considering how the game is played. Thankfully, there's a potential fix to the problem that requires players to tweak certain settings.

Follow the steps given below to overcome the bug and get your controller working again:

Step 1: The first job is to add Origin to Steam. To do that, go to the library where the games are shown.

Step 2: Select "Add a game" from the bottom left corner and select the Origin.exe file.

Step 3: The exe file can be found in the EA folder in Program Files. By default, the program files can be found in the C drive of someone's system.

Step 4: Switch to the big picture mode on Steam and choose the settings. It can be found at the top of the screen.

Step 5: Choose controller settings from the options and select the applicable one based on their device.

Step 6: Keep the configuration, and extended support turned on (extended support is applicable for Xbox controllers).

Step 7: Go back to the library and select Origin. From there, go to controller options.

Step 8: Select "Forced On" from the available options for Steam Input Per-Game Setting.

Step 9: Launch Origin, and the controller should be working fine.

It should be noted that Origin should remain closed while doing all these steps. A system restart before launching FIFA 23 is also advisable. Additionally, players should run all the executable files in admin mode, including that of the game.

It should be noted that the above fix in FIFA 23 has worked for several players, but there's no guarantee. The bug has manifested in different ways in individual systems, and the permanent fix will have to be as a future update from EA Sports.

