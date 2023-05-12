EA Sports FIFA 23 announced Rafael Leao Seria A Players of the Month Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team, which adds some extra boost for any Serie A squad users before the official Seria A TOTS release. Previously Ultimate Team community knew about the release due to the leaks on social media, but it's now live and available in Ultimate Team's SBC segment.

EA releases POTM SBC challenges every month with a player item replicating brilliant individual performances by real-life football players in the previous month. Rafael Leao outperformed other nominees in the month of April. He has scored 12 goals in 32 matches so far in this 22-23 season with AC Milan in Serie A.

The Rafael Leao Seria A POTM SBC is an exciting and brilliant addition to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Now let's dive deep into the tasks to complete this Seria A Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There's only one task for the players to complete this SBC. Here are the details:

Task

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your starting XI

Min. 1 in your starting XI Team of the Week or TEAM OF THE SEASON players: Min. 1 in your starting XI

Min. 1 in your starting XI Team overall rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of Players in the Squad: 11

The SBC's estimated worth is around 75000 FUT on PlayStation and Xbox. The players in the FIFA 23 community are pretty hyped with this Rafael Leao POTM as it suits the current meta and has tremendously low requirements. Some players hope to see a skill move upgrade (5-star skills) on this TOTS item.

As Leao's last POTM item cost around 200,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox, players can hope to see this POTM item more often in their opponent's team either as a starter or as a last-minute substitution. Players have an ample amount of time to complete this SBC as every POTM SBC stays around 30 days.

Since there will be a Seria A team in the UCL final, the Seria A FUT items are still in the game's meta. The Portuguese left winger has a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves, so he fits into most of the squad with his in-game meta presence.

There are some downsides related to this (Rafael Leao) FUT item in FIFA 23, as it has only 82 passing at this stage of the season. The card lacks in the jumping segment with only a 70 rating, and his penalties are pretty low as well, sharing the same ratings. It doesn't have the power shot trait, which is a part of the meta.

This Portuguese winger's FUT item is a great way for Ultimate Team players to add a decent POTM item to their own team while celebrating the winger's achievement from the past month in the Serie A TIM.

