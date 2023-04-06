FIFA 23 Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Portuguese left-back, after some brilliant performances for Borussia Dortmund in March, is the featured player in this Squad Building Challenge. You can now find the conditions associated with this SBC in the game. Unlike special cards in packs, you won’t have to rely on luck to get the featured item.

You’ll acquire Guerreiro’s POTM version if you complete the new Squad Building Challenge before it expires. The first thing to do before attempting this inclusion is to determine the potential amount of coins you’ll need to spend on fodder. Fortunately, this article offers an estimate, along with a guide to completing the Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC.

The Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC will be a bargain for any FIFA 23 player

EA Sports usually keeps things simple with Player of the Month Squad Building Challenges, and the Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC is no different. You’ll have to accomplish just two tasks to complete it, and their conditions aren’t very hard to meet.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC will cost about 60,000 coins to complete. Alternatively, you can use cards from your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team collection to beat the challenge. Doing so will help you reduce the final cost and save your coins.

If you’re short of fodder, you can complete some live resource-item challenges in Ultimate Team. Some are repeatable, so you can earn as many cards through them as possible.

The Raphael Guerreiro Bundesliga POTM SBC is live for 30 days as of April 6. This gives players enough time to grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. These will award you with different packs that can be opened for fodder, which can be used in the SBC.

You will unlock an 89-rated card that has CM as its base position once you beat this challenge. You can also use this reward with a position modifier in LB, LWB, or LM. The 93 Dribbling and 92 Passing are the strongest areas of the Raphael Guerreiro item.

While the POTM reward is well worth getting due to the SBC's low price, its 83 Pace and 85 Shooting require some improvements. You can enhance the item with the help of a suitable Chemistry Style in this regard. The card is best suited for those with Bundesliga-based squads in Ultimate Team.

